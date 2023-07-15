Director: Bryant parks face uncertain future

After increasing the wages of police and fire early this year, the City of Bryant has come to realize a shortfall in its budget.
As a result, Bryant Parks Director Chris Treat is worried about the future funding of the Bryant Parks system.
An ordinance that would bring an Advertising and Promotion tax before the city’s voters for approval in November is currently before the City Council.
Originally, the proposed A&P tax ordinance would have divided up the tax revenue with the lion’s share — 80 percent — going to the city’s parks.
When the ordinance arrived before the City Council for it’s first reading in June, that number had shrunk to 65 percent.
Then, during the meeting, the council cut the share of a proposed city parks department’s share of the revenue from 65 percent to 30 percent.
The A&P tax, if approved, would levy a 2 percent tax on Bryant’s restaurants and 3 percent on hotels.
According to Treat, the amount of revenue raised 30 percent of funds from that tax would simply cover the operating costs for the parks system.
“There would be zero funds for any improvements, expansion, or maintenance. That would just cover the operating cost and keep the doors open,” said Treat on Thursday.
The Bryant City Council is also in the process of increasing the city’s millage which is currently at 1.9, to 3.0 mills.
The council heard the first reading of the millage ordinance the same night as the A&P ordinance, and slashed the proposed millage increase from 3.8 to 3.0.
Treat said if the millage is increased to 3.8 and the parks department is designated 70 percent of funds from the A&P tax, that would be the best-case scenario for the Bryant parks system.
What scares Treat the most, however, is history repeating itself.
From 2008 to 2017, Bryant Parks lacked designated funds and Bishop Park, Mills Park and Ashley Park all began to deteriorate due to a lack of maintenance and repairs.
“Ashley Park was embarrassing. At Mills Park, the playground was a wreck. If you don’t have money to repair something. It’s going to fall apart. The fatal flaw of not having that designated fund will bring the parks department to its knees within the next five years,” Treat said.
The parks were able to receive repairs and maintenance through a bond and they used city savings to pay for pickleball and tennis courts at Mills Park. City savings also paid for the renovations of the pavilion at Mills and the new playground.
“Those funding sources are gone, so we are to where we were in 2008,” said Treat.
Treat has served as the Bryant Parks director for eight years and throughout that time, the Bryant Parks staff and himself have compiled a lists from residents, had meetings, and put out surveys to the public to learn what residents want from their parks system. The surveys had over 1,000 responses from the residents of Bryant.
“We have gathered all of this information of what people want their parks to look like, we are formulating a comprehensive strategic plan that will be unveiled in August. We have a plan for the 70 percent designated funds and that plan is from the people,” he said.
One of the features of the comprehensive plan is a new tennis and pickleball facility that would serve as the home of the Bryant Hornet tennis team while also being open to city residents, similar to the aquatic center at Bishop Park.
“Without the A&P funding, none of it happens. We don’t even have a chance to execute any of it without the A&P,” said Treat.
In Treat’s view, there is a disconnect between what the residents want and what some members of the City Council want.
“Some members of the council are out of touch with the residents, in my opinion,” said the Bryant parks director.
Treat said in the past there were good decisions made that have increased the quality of life in Bryant, he believes this looming decision is just as important.
“Bryant leaders, mayors, council members and residents voted and advocated for amazing parks like Bishop and Mills. Those decisions are the reason we enjoy such a quality of life in Bryant. The decision of this council on what they take to the voters is as important to the future of the Bryant Parks system as the decision to build Bishop Park. That’s how significant this is for us,” said Treat. “Nobody will want to come to this town if your parks fall apart, businesses will suffer too,” he said.