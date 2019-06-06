Leadership Saline County will hold its Glow Throw to raise funds for scholarships and Project Zero on Saturday on The Traxx at Bishop Park in Bryant.
The event will kick-off with a pre-Glow Throw Party at 5 p.m. which will run until the players meeting at 8 p.m. The shotgun start for play will be at 8:30 p.m.
Brown said part of the funds will be used for local scholarships and part will be given to Project Zero, an organization that works to foster relationships between those waiting for homes in foster care and families hoping to adopt.
During the party there will food for sale, T-shirts for sale, a drawing and mini-games.
The event is for players of all ages, but children need to be accompanied by an adult.
See today's Saline Courier for more details and how to sign up.