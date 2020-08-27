During his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced school district specific data will be available through a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
The data will be broken down cumulative for students and staff, active and total for public schools, private schools and college/university. Districts with five or fewer cases will not be reported due to privacy concerns.
Hutchinson showed a slide of the totals as of Thursday. Public school districts have 222 active cases, private schools zero and colleges/universities have 41.
The data goes back to June 15.
Hutchinson reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 in the state for a cumulative total of 58,745 with 52,665 recovered and 5,341 active.
Hospitalizations went down to to 433 with 99 on ventilators. Deaths rose by seven to 739.
The state reported 6,682 tests bringing the August total to 155,864.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 64, Sebastian and Benton both with 37, Pope with 34, Jefferson with 32, White with 29, Saline with 27 and Garland with 20.
Saline County has had 1,475 cases with 231 active, 1,233 recovered, 11 deaths and 18,499 with negative tests.
The country has had 5,846,591 cases with 2,084,465 recoveries and 180,249 deaths.
Hutchinson said Hurricane Laura has already caused more than 22,000 Arkansans to lose power. Three high water teams have been pre-staged. He asks everyone to pay attention to the weather.
Secretary of Health Jose Romero expressed concerns for school bands. He has had reports of them not social distancing or following guidelines. He said the members must wear masks, social distance and use covers for wind instruments.
He also wanted to clarify recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that those exposed with no symptoms don't need to be tests. Romero said the guidance is unless the person is high risk or their state's health department says they need to. He said the ADH does recommend any who is exposed get tested.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.