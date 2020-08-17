Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series highlighting schools and educators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the school year in Arkansas beginning next Monday, there are still many questions remaining. Educators have already returned to school to prepare for in-person instruction, but one question which still remains is will there be enough educators, or substitute teachers should a teacher have to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19, to effectively provide in-person instruction to students.
The Bryant School District has been proactive in getting substitutes on hand in its district for when school starts.
“We have made arrangements with Kelly (Services) to post 18 permanent subs each school day,” Devin Sherrill, Bryant’s Director of Communications, said. “One sub per each of our elementary schools; two subs for the middle schools; and three subs each for the junior high and high school. These subs will be the first used in case of teacher absences. We can get additional subs from Kelly if needed.”
But, with the coronavirus raging across the country and the state, are there enough subs willing to take over if a teacher has to quarantine?
“We have been told we will not have the same substitute pool this year because there are fewer people that are interested in subbing,” Sherrill said.
The Benton School District also uses Kelly Services and Benton’s Public Information Director Isabella Bradley said the district is not confident there will being enough substitutes to fill in when needed.
“No, that’s the concern across the state,” she said.
According to Brittna Valenzuela, Kelly Services practice vice president, there have been concerns from substitutes over how schools would reopen, sanitation and how schools are going to keep them safe, not to mention the students and staff. Valenzuela referred to a national survey Kelly Services put out to substitutes.
“What we found with that survey is that 70 to 80 percent were planning to return in the fall,” she said. “That has been somewhat of a moving number. A couple of months ago, we were looking at 80 percent. As we get closer to school and continuing to survey, it’s about 70 percent that are planning to return. That number could continue to change.”
Despite the questions on if there will be enough subs to fill in, Sherrill was confident Bryant would keep its doors open.
“We will do whatever it takes,” she said. “We’ve hired some permanent subs for each of our buildings, and of course more for our secondary schools will be there every day. If they don’t sub in the classroom, we will have other duties for them to do. We have that as kind of our contingency plan. If we need to pull paraprofessionals in … we’ve got several contingency plans for that.”
Bauxite and Harmony Grove use a different service for substitutes as both school districts use ESS/WillSub. While Kelly Services couldn’t provide a solid number of substitutes available for Benton or Bryant, ESS/WillSub could for Bauxite and Harmony Grove. Currently at Bauxite, there are 71 active subs in the pool for that district, and at Harmony Grove there are 43 active. But just because those substitutes are active, does not mean they’re available for service.
“A lot of them are still active, but some of them don’t want to work the first semester because they want to see how things are going to go first,” a representative of ESS said. “Those numbers are just active cells. Those are not cells that might be working. Some of those subs cannot work because of COVID.”
For Harmony Grove, that number is less than half of the active subs from last year, and for Bauxite it is about half.
“At Harmony Grove, originally there were 98 subs and some of those are not active anymore,” the rep said. “Now there is only 43 since we moved over to WillSub, which was last school year.
“Bauxite originally had 141. From the time we moved over to WillSub to (Thursday’s) date. A little over a year span.”
Harmony Grove Superintendent Heath Bennett acknowledged there will be less substitutes this year, and said there were not enough subs before the pandemic hit. Bennett also said all four school districts in Saline County all had regular subs who will not be subbing this year due to the pandemic.
“It is a challenge for all Saline County districts,” Bennett said. “It is going to be what they can provide.”
Bennett also admitted he does not think there will be enough subs to cover if multiple teachers have to quarantine and that there is a strong possibility a building will have to close for 14 days, adding the lack of subs is probably the biggest concern for Harmony Grove, and for other schools as well.
Leann Pinkerton, Bauxite’s Director of Academic Affairs, said the Bauxite School District will be taking the substitution situation on a case-by-case basis.
“If we run into a situation where SubTeach can not provide a sub, we will have to deal with that on a case-by-case basis,” Pinkerton said. “We had that situation occur several times last year; sometimes an administrator would monitor students in a large room and other times we would have a paraprofessional cover that class while the students worked on a digital assignment provided by the teacher. It will just depend on the situation. Based on what we are hearing from the media, we are expecting there to be a shortage of subs this year, but we have not received any information from SubTeach confirming that.”
All Saline County school districts will be following the Arkansas Dept. of Health’s guidelines when it comes to possible quarantine, as schools will consult the ADH when determining the level of response. There are three response levels the ADH goes by: Limited Response, Moderate Response and Critical Response.
At the Limited Response level, the percentage of staff and students affected will not alter the delivery of district-wide on-site instruction and special services. Closing the entire district is not needed at this level.
For Moderate Response, the percentage of staff and students affected may alter the delivery of on-site instruction and special services to the extent that school closure is warranted.
At the Critical Response level, the percentage of staff and students affected substantially disrupts the delivery of on-site instruction and special services to the extent a district-wide closure may be expected for an extended period of time, but will be determined in collaboration with the Arkansas Dept. of Education and ADH. Greater restrictions must be imposed.
All three response levels contain more details in initial actions, considerations for closure and recommendations for continued on-site school operations. Those can be found at www.dese.ade.arkansas.gov/public/userfiles/Communications/Ready/ADE_Response_Levels_for_OnSite_Learning_FINAL_Updated_8_3_20.pdf
As for substitute dilemma, Arkansas Commissioner of Education Johnny Key said it is a local situation at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Friday.
“That is an issue that we’re watching,” Key said. “The hiring and staffing up with respect to substitute teachers is very much a localized situation. They use temporary or hiring agencies and they go through those agencies to secure their substitutes. All the districts that I’ve talked to are working to increase those numbers, but the availability of staffing is something when the school year starts is something we’ll factor in to the response levels. Operational decisions can be based on availability of subs, the availability of teachers and the possible impact of teachers being quarantined, in close contact or positive cases. That’s something we look at on a regular basis.”