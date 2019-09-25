Dixie Car Club will hold its 41st annual Car Show Oct. 5 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.
The show field will open at 7:30 a.m. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Spectators can begin viewing cars at 9 a.m.
Longtime member Bill Newsam said there is no charge for viewers to stop by and take a look at the cars in the show.
The show is open to anyone to enter a vehicle. Registration is $20. Newsam said any type of vehicle is welcome from cars and trucks to hot rods.
Trained judge Dale Mashburn, of Mashburn Mustang, will bring a few others to judge with him. He will judge for 100 points.
There will be trophies and plaques for first-, second- and third- places, plus best engine, best paint, best of show and best interior. O'Reilly Auto Parts is sponsoring the trophies.
No member of the club will be entered in the show, though many will have their vehicles on display. Newsam said the club wants to ensure all entrants feel it is fair. Most of the members donate $10 to the show.
Visitors will be able to purchase concessions during the event, including hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks and Hiland Dairy treats. First Security Bank is providing the grill.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing where the winner will walk away with half the funds raised from the drawing. Tickets will be $1 each or six for $5.
Last year, Newsam said, there were 78 cars in the show. He hopes to have 100 this year.
Newsam said the profits from the car show and donations benefit the Bryant Middle School Elf Club and Saline County Kiwanis Club Toy Drive each year.
He said in years past Kiwanis challenged the car club to find items suitable for teens. For the last few years they have purchased tablets. He said last year there were 60 tablets, which went fast.
The club also makes contributions to both the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County and the Saline County Food Bank.
The organization also participates each year in the Saline County Fair Parade and the Benton Christmas Parade, plus Old-Fashioned Days and the Saline County Library's Car Show.
The sponsors for the show are Everett Buick GMC, Ashley Furniture and Mid-State Transmission and Auto Repair.
Newsam encourages the community to come out to the show and check out the cars.