A measure that would have outlawed the chaining of dogs failed during Monday night’s regularly scheduled Benton City Council meeting.
The measure was presented as part of several new regulations regarding animal control including regulations that would have required snake breeders to purchase licenses and require outdoor captive birds to be kept at least 50 feet away from a home or business.
The aldermen were not in favor of the snake and bird regulations so the entire ordinance failed including the dog chaining ban.
