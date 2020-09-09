The Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center is holding a special Doggy Day Out event Friday that will allow local residents to take a break and relax with some four-legged friends while giving the dogs a much-needed day of fun.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center is holding what it is calling a “field trip” for its shelter dogs that will allow visitors to partner with a pup and take them out for the day.
“The dogs at Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center need a break from the everyday life at the shelter,” the organization said in a social media post. “Volunteer to buddy up with a dog for the day, and take them on a road trip, on a long walk/hike, to the dog park, or go for 'Puppuccinos' at the coffee shop.”
Volunteers must complete a short form and sign a liability release. The shelter will then match the patron with a pup for a day of fun.
The shelter said it understands that some may feel the dogs will be sad to return to the shelter, but that is not the case. In fact, the dogs will greatly benefit from the adventure.
According to the shelter, the field trip helps the dogs in many ways, including:
• Allowing the dog “a break” from the noise, hustle and bustle at the shelter.
• It allows the dogs to stretch their legs for a bit.
• It allows the dogs real socialization time with people which has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• It breaks the boredom of hanging out in a kennel for 22 hours a day while waiting for adoption.
• They get to sniff stuff.
• It gives the dogs a chance to maybe meet “the one” who will be their forever home.
Minimum Requirements:
• Families are encouraged to participate, but at least one member of the family must be 18 years of age or older.
• Volunteers agree to pick up their doggie and take them away from the shelter for a minimum of two hours.
• Dogs can be taken for a walk, a hike, a swim, a ride on a boat, to any of the area's dog parks (if the dog is cleared to visit a dog park) or to any of the dog-friendly businesses in the area (a list will be provided).
• Volunteers can keep the dog between two and six hours, as long as he/she is returned by the pre-arranged time.
• The dog must be kept on a leash or inside of a fence.
• Volunteers must agree to leave their own pet at home. The shelter dogs really need one-on-one time. They get to see lots of other dogs at the shelter, this is about seeing people.
• You must submit an interest and waiver form by 5 p.m. today.
Volunteers will be contacted Thursday with a time to pick-up their pup.
For more information, visit the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center Facebook page or call 501-943-0498.