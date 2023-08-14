For three decades, the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum has been a labor of love for Donnie Burks. And now the museum into which he’s put so much of himself, has a little bit of Burks.
A tribute wall in the museum dedicated to Burks was unveiled earlier this month. Burks, the museum's executive director, has been as important as anyone to the museum's growth and success.
Burks was also honored earlier this year by the museum board for his decades of effort at the annual BAMM banquet. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Benton area with the wealth of knowledge Burks has on the history of the city.
Burks has spent almost 30 years of his life maintaining and improving the museum that captures the heart of Benton.
A lifetime Benton Panther, Burks graduated from Benton High School in 1967
The Benton Athletic Memorial Museum is the central hub for all history and memorabilia related to Benton School District and athletics. The museum even houses films of high school football games dating back to the 1960s.
The walls of the museum on the BHS campus are covered in photos, jerseys, trophies, plaques, and a plethora of other memorabilia.
Cindy Bowden, BAMM’s vice president, recently brought together members of the board to honor Burks' service to the city and the museum. When she arrived at the museum Burks exclaimed “There’s Madam Vice President.”
“He’s been a director for 16 years, why hasn’t this happened,” asked Bowden.
The recognition of Burks blindsided him because in Burks’ eyes, the museum has nothing to do with him, it's about the history of Benton and its people.
Throughout the interview, Burks had to be reminded several times the interview was about him, not the museum or legendary Coach Tom Hardin. It’s just not in Burks' nature to spend time hyping himself up, so the BAMM board took it upon themselves to make sure Burks was recognized for his selfless sacrifices over the years.
Bowden came up with the idea when she noticed there were honors in the museum for Coach Hardin but there was nothing there to honor Burks.
“So I contacted a photographer, and I had to do in secret because of the way Donnie is. I got the board's permission and told them how much it would cost and they were all on board,” added Bowden.
The initial photographer fell through so BAMM board member Mason Woolbright told Bowden that there was a photographer at his church, Phil Hobby, who took professional portraits. Now that the board knew who would be taking the photo, they had to figure out how to get Burks to actually sit down to be photographed.
Those who know Burks or attend First Baptist Church in Benton know he has served as an usher at the church for decades. So Hobby told Burks they were just photographing the ushers.
“This is what crossed my mind, Phil called me and said we need to have your picture made up here at the church. He said were taking pictures for ushers, I asked if he got ahold of all the others and he said were doing yours first,” said Burks.
He went up to First Baptist at the time designated to have his portrait taken, when he arrived he found it weird that he was the only usher there and the receptionist nor the pastor knew he was coming.
“I thought it was the silliest mess I ever did see. I still didn’t think anything was going on,” said Burks
“So he takes that picture, takes another one, says okay that will do. So I asked him where’s Gary James (one of the church's other ushers),” Burks said while laughing.
“He told me they were doing James’ another day,” added Burks,
Burks didn’t think much of it at the time, it struck him as odd, but he didn’t ponder it too much.
Burks knew something was up when he found Bowden, Board President Brandon Wake and Woolbright huddled up together at the BAMM banquet having a meeting without him.
“I know, and they know, there won’t be any meetings without me there. When I walked up to them they dispersed like a tornado,” Burks observed.
Sure enough, Mason went up to speak and to Burks’ surprise, he was honored with an a plaque that would be hung in his own corner of the museum.
Wake said he had never seen Burks so stunned in his life.
“Have you ever seen Donnie Burks speechless? I have,” said Wake.
Burks confirmed that, saying “I’ve never been speechless in my life, until that night.”
To Wake, Burks was always a hero to him.
“There’s probably not another Panther, and I love the Panthers, that loves them as much as Donnie does,” Wake said.
As Wake spoke of how important Burks has been to his life and the city, Burks began to tear up.
Wake reminisced about hearing Burks on the radio at halftime of Benton Panther football games.
“It was great and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’ I found out who he was. When I couldn’t listen to the games my mom would record Donie on the radio for me. Then the museum came around and we all got involved,” Wake added.
The board president spoke of how grateful he is for Burks’ mentorship in his life and for providing him the opportunity to be involved in the museum.
“Donnie knows my name? That’s what I thought to myself when we began working together,” Wake exclaimed.
Burks first got involved with the museum at its inception in 1994 and became the executive director in 2006.
“When Coach Hardin contacted me to help. I said, why would you want me? I played drums in the high school band. He said I need somebody with your expertise and background in organizations to help get this thing together,” said Burks.
Burks spent most of his career working in politics.
Tony Lenahan sports editor at The Courier, was at the BAMM banquet and described it as a touching moment.
“It would be really tough to convince me anyone knows more about or loves Benton more than Donnie Burks. Talking to him in my years at the Courier, he has been an invaluable resource in getting to the heart of the story, he has many about his hometown.
“There is no one more deserving than Donnie for this honor. It's been a great pleasure to know him,” said Lenahan.