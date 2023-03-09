Spring is nearly here, and with that comes the awaited return of the Downtown Benton Farmer’s Market, at 125 West Ashley Street, on April 1.
The market is a great opportunity for local vendors to sell their locally-grown fresh produce to the community. It’s also the perfect opportunity to support local businesses.
Brandon Spurlock of Benton Parks and Recreation spoke enthusiastically of the market’s success last year on Tuesday. He said they saw high community participation, increasing from previous years and expect that positive trend to continue into this year as well.
“We also had more vendors last year than we have had in previous years and we want to see that increase as well,” said Spurlock.
The market will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each from April 1 through Oct. 28.
A varied assortment of products are sold at the market, from locally and handmade candles, woodwork and carvings to fresh produce like strawberries, watermelons, oranges, tomatoes and much more.
The market includes a multipurpose pavilion and restrooms, and this year there are additions.
Spurlock said they have recently added an expanded concrete pad at the Farmer’s Market which they are excited for people to see. They also added a leveled surface at the top of the market with hand railing and ADA accessibility.
The farmers market schedule is split in to three separate seasons. The first season is from April 1 - July 1, the second season is July 8 - September 2 and the third is from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28. To register as a vendor for an individual season the cost is $25. To register as a vendor for the full season the cost is $65. Benton Parks also offers a single-day market spot for $10, which they call “A la Carte”. This option is for vendors who may be looking to test the waters rather than sign-up and commit to an entire season. They also offer the “A la Carte Package” which allows vendors to sell their products at nine or more single market days for $8 each.
For more information on the market or to become a vendor, contact Spurlock at brandon.spurlock@bentonar.org.
The Farmer’s market web page states that the mission of the Benton Farmers Market is “to provide access to local sustainable and healthy foods to serve the people of Central Arkansas. While also working to enhance the quality of life in the Benton area by providing a place for community activity which fosters social gathering and interaction.”