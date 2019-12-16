Having been a doctor in Saline County for more than six decades, Dr. Joe Martindale Sr., 88, touched the lives of many across this community.
After his recent death Dec. 11, Martindale's family reflected on the man who lived life to the fullest and was always there to help. Martindale's family members say they have heard countless stories about the impact that he made.
"Everyone's story is a great story of how great Dad was," said his son Dr. Mark Martindale. "Everyone I have talked to has reminded me of why his life was a celebration and how he impacted everyone in every way."
His children and grandchildren describe him as "the world's best." They said he was always supportive and encouraging. He gave unconditional love and always made people feel special.
Martindale was born May 25, 1931, in Emmett, Arkansas, and earned his medical degree in 1957 from the Arkansas School of Medicine. He met the love of his life, Betty, while attending Hope High School. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years together.
In the late 1950s, Martindale served in the U.S. Army for two years. His favorite antidote from his military career includes an interaction Elvis Presley.
The young singer who was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, at the time, came to Martindale complaining of an issue with his hearing. Martindale requested the soldier be transferred to Special Services.
"He was just getting started on his career. He was a decent guy. You wouldn't know he was famous," Martindale said in a previous interview.
Martindale, who cared for Saline County residents since 1958, said becoming a doctor was his dream.
"That was fulfillment of my lifetime dream. I had never considered being anything other than a doctor," according to a piece he wrote about a month before his death.
When he started his career, doctors did a little bit of everything from treating heart attacks, taking house calls (a practice he continued), surgeries and taking turns working in the emergency room.
In his 60s, Martindale attempted to retire but that only lasted two weeks.
"I never though I did anything special. I just go to work every day and do what I can to make someone else's life better that day," Martindale said.
Watching "Dr. Joe" at work, many in his family decided to also pursue careers in the medical field.
Mark joined his father's practice in 1991 and his granddaughter, Ashley, a physician's assistant, followed suit in 2016.
"I saw him love it (being a doctor) all the time," Mark said. "That's what I was always going to be."
His other son, Dr. Joe Martindale Jr., a psychiatrist, practices in Boulder, Colorado, and daughter, Suzanne Marie Martindale, is a nurse practitioner in Springfield, Missouri.
Heather Taylor, another granddaughter, is a pharmacist; Christopher Martindale, his grandson, is a doctor in residency, and Alex Taylor, another granddaughter, is in college pursing a career in the medical field.
"I always encourage young people to go into health care," Martindale said in an Arkansas Business interview. "I can only thank God for allowing me to continue to see patients and to witness the majority of my family adopting health care as their profession."
Mark, who is more educated than his father on modern medical treatments, said he learned from his dad that doctoring is not just about knowledge.
His father would often tell patients, "I'm going to send you to the real doctor, " yet, patients would tell Mark, "You're not the real Dr. Martindale, that's Dr. Joe."
"Doctoring in life is not about your knowledge, it's about your ability to read people and interact with people and love people," Mark said, adding that his father was always his mentor.
Along with working at his practice, Saline Med-Peds in Benton, Martindale also spent time working at the Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant.
When writing about his career, Martindale wrote, "I'm proud to say I've been able to practice 62 years. Not many get that opportunity, but I'm glad I have had this journey and am still practicing for the love of helping others."
He also had a passion for helping people recovering from substance abuse. He lead 12-step recovery programs and helped to start the Wolfe Street Foundation and the Arkansas Medical Foundation.
Throughout his decades of treating others, Martindale received several awards, including being honored during the first Heart of Saline dinner and being recognized by the Arkansas Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program.
In his free time, Martindale was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and a 33rd Degree Mason at the Benton Masonic Lodge. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and regularly attended First Baptist Church of Benton.
Even though Mark was the Sunday School teacher, his father would often educate the group.
Individuals wishing to honor Martindale's memory can make donations to First Baptist Church of Benton, the Wolfe Street Foundation, the Arkansas Medical Foundation or the Saline Memorial Hospice House.
Those who would like to share their stories with the family are encourage to drop off notes to the Saline Med-Peds Office, located at 105 McNeil St.