The Call of Saline and Perry counties will hold Changing Lives with Cinema from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 10, behind Holland Chapel Baptist Church in Benton.
The food truck court will open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Call Director Julia DesCarpentrie said they had to change from the usual fundraiser, Changing Lives with Chocolate, to keep attendees safe.
"This is going to look a little different," she said.
DesCarpentrie said they had to think outside of the box to find a fundraiser for this year.
There will be two screens showing "Overcomer," by the Kendrick Brothers.
"Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team’s state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant in town suddenly shuts down and hundreds of families begin moving away, John must come to grips with the challenges facing his family and his team. Urged by the school’s principal to fill-in and coach a sport he doesn’t know or like, John is frustrated and questioning his worth ... until he crosses paths with a student struggling with her own journey," a post for the event describes the movie.
DesCarpentrie said while the movie is family-friendly, some of the themes may not be suitable for younger children. It is rated PG.
"It has a really great message, especially during this time when people feel overwhelmed," she said.
The Call plans to have a variety of food trucks at the event where attendees can purchases meals and snacks.
Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles unless they are purchasing concessions. When outside of a vehicle, masks and social distancing will be required.
DesCarpentrie plans to post the list of food trucks to The Call's Facebook page.
"The mission of The Call is to encourage, equip and educate the church to together to provide and hope and future for children in foster care," DesCarpentrie said.
The Call asks the church to help caring for the children in foster care.
Due to the pandemic, she said the need for foster homes has increased by 25 percent in the last year.
Where Saline County used to have more foster homes than foster children, now there are more children in need of homes than the county has.
The event helps fund the work to recruit and prepare foster and adoptive families.
The Call is working to keep its two visitation rooms where families who have lost parental rights can visit their children clean and sanitized.
The organization is holding training online for foster and adoptive families.
The event sponsors are ACE Signs and Salem Pharmacy. The church partners are New Life Baptist and Holland Chapel.
BluStream Media will be providing media services.
General admission for the event is $25 per car. Premium front-row parking with four snacks and four drinks is $50 per car.
Tickets are available for purchase through the link on the event page on Facebook or at www.bit.ly/CALLMovie2020.