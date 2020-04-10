While the Bryant Rotary Rubber Duck Derby festival has been cancelled, the Club still plans to race the 5,000 rubber ducks as soon as all the duck tickets are sold.
Rotary President Shelby Joiner said the funds raised through ticket sales will be used to finish the Kids Closet Expansion.
"With the funds from the Duck Derby we can finish the project and fill the closet," Joiner said.
The closet provides gently used clothing to children in need. The current closet provides clothing and shoes for close to 750 children a year. All the children get new socks and underwear.
Joiner believes when the expansion is finished, the closet will be able to provide clothing for at least 1,500 children every year. She said the closet is 80 percent finished.
"This year we know there will be a great need in Saline County for clothes," Joiner said.
Families who would like to schedule an appointment to get clothing for their children can call 870-820-2634.
Clothing donations can be dropped off at Baker's Fine Jewelry in Bryant.
The Rotarians plan to put together its man-made river in Mills Park the weekend after the last ticket is sold. The 5,000 numbered rubber ducks will race down the river and the first 10 will win prizes for their ticket holders.
Once again, Riggs Cat and Riggs Outdoor has donated the top prize — a 2020 Kawasaki Mule SX 4X4 Side by Side.
"We are really fortunate to have Riggs Outdoor and Riggs Cat as a sponsor," Joiner said.
The remaining prizes are a $2,000 diamond pendant, an African Safari Experience, a $500 Visa Gift Card, a $500 Chick-fil-A gift package, a backyard barbecue makeover, $500 gas card, a one year car wash membership, a one year Urban Air membership and a X-Box One gaming console.
Only Rotarians will be present during the race. It will be held over Facebook live and the winners announced. The winners will also be called by the Club.
Tickets to adopt a duck are $5 each and can be purchased from a Rotarian or at www.bryantrotary.org. Just under half the ducks remain to be sold.
Those who want to support the work of the Kids Closet can sign up for a Friend of the Flock sponsorship for $500 by calling Joiner at 501-209-1113.
Joiner said the nearly new clothing the Club provides to children in need boosts their self-esteem.
"In our community their is a bigger need than people know," Joiner said.
She encourages people that even if they can't adopt a duck, they can still share the Clubs' Facebook posts with their friends.
Even without the full festival, Joiner hopes the community can help the Club support area children.