After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the canceling of the annual festival, the Bryant Rotary Rubber Duck Derby race day has been scheduled for noon July 25 at Mills Park in Bryant.
Duck adoptions will continue until the race is run.
"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to help children in community," said organizer David Hannah.
The day of the race, Bryant Rotarians plan to construct a man-made river in the park for the race. The Bryant Fire Department will fill the pool where the numbered rubber ducks will sit.
At noon, all 5,000 ducks will be released down the river. A shoot will catch the first 10 in order at the bottom. Those 10 ducks will win prizes for the people who adopted them.
First place is a 2020 Kawasaki Mule SX 4X4 side by side from Riggs Outdoor. Second place is a diamond pendant from Baker's Fine Jewelry. Third is an African Safari Experience from Idube Sararis. Fourth is $500 Visa Gift Card from First Security Bank. Fifth is a Chick-fil-A gift package from Chick-fil-A Bryant. Sixth is a backyard barbecue makeover from Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. Seventh is a $500 gas card. Eighth is a one year car wash membership. Ninth is a smart home package. Tenth is a Xbox One gaming console.
The very last duck gets a one year membership to The Center at Bishop Park sponsored by Bryant Parks and Recreation.
The race will be streamed to the Bryant Rotary Rubber Duck Derby Festival Facebook page.
Hannah said people can come out to watch the race, but viewing through Facebook Live is encouraged.
After all the ducks have been verified, the winners will be announced, also through Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Most of the funds from the event will go to help the the Rotary Club finish the new Kids Closet expansion and help fill the closet with clothing and shoes for children in Saline County in need. The expansion of the closet will allow the Club to help more children and expand the ages of children it can help.
"We appreciate the community's support in this effort," Hannah said.
The Club will also be making donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant and the Imagination Library of Saline County.
While pandemic prevented the Club from holding its free festival this year, Hannah said the Club is determined to hold it again in the future.
"We look forward to seeing (the community) at the festival next year," he said.
Duck adoptions are available through the Bryant Rotary Facebook page or at www.bryantrotary.org. Each duck adoption is $5.
Hannah plans to hold special promotions and give-a-ways on the Club's Facebook page until the race.