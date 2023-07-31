Allegations that the state’s ombudsman’s office has received several complaints about the clinical director of the state Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center in Alexander have been investigated by the state Department of Youth Services.
An article published July 26 in the Arkansas Advocate revealed that a letter from Arkansas’s juvenile justice watchdog, Arkansas Juvenile Ombudsman Coordinator Brooke Digby, pointed out several concerns with several facilities operated for the state by contractor Rite of Passage.
Rite of Passage is an out-of-state company that runs four Arkansas youth detention centers. The letter includes several mentions of the AJATC in Alexander.
In Digby’s letter, published on the Arkansas Advocate website, she states that on May 22, every single on-site therapist quit in Alexander.
The letter states that the office has received numerous complaints about Dr. Karen Mathis-Morrow, the Regional Clinical Director for the facility, concerning her lack of professionalism over the last five years.
“Therapists complain about the way she communicates with them, often cussing and yelling at them during staff meetings and trainings. Therapists are hesitant to make a complaint to ROP staff because Mathis-Morrow is married to the Regional Director, Marlon Morrow. This is a major conflict of interest for many people working with ROP. Turnover at Alexander has been extremely high since Dr. Mathis was hired. This has created so many treatment interruptions for our youth. Youth are constantly starting over with a new therapist and bouncing around on caseloads. This leads to discharge delays because new therapists can’t get on a stand and testify about services they don’t provide.”
Digby’s office audited 50 treatment files on June 28 and reviewed the services of the last four months and came to the conclusion that the facility was failing to provide adequate treatment its juveniles.
“ROP has not provided weekly individual therapy sessions and monthly family therapy sessions per the contract - every chart was out of compliance,” the letter states.
Digby says that she compiled data for all 50 charts which reveals youth are going months without individual therapy services and that “over half of of the charts did not indicate any family therapy services were provided.”
“This is putting a tremendous amount of stress on direct care staff, prolonging length of stays in DYS, and/or creating safety risks in the communities youth are being released back into due to their lack of treatment services,” Digby says.
The letter references a juvenile Digby describes as “probably the most dangerous juvenile on campus at Alexander.”
She says the unidentified youth has assaulted numerous staff members and peers. According to the data compiled, this individual only had two individual therapy sessions in April and no therapy sessions in May or June. However, they had been involved in 12 incident reports involving fights, assaults on students, disorderly conducts and threats/intimidation since May 5.
“I constantly receive complaints form ROP staff members about this youth, wanting him to be moved into an adult prison setting because they view him as a treatment failure. This youth can’t possibly be a treatment failure because he isn’t reaching adequate treatment. This is an ROP failure.”
A Department of Human Services spokesman said in the Alexander case, DYS worked quickly to investigate the reported issues at these facilities.
“DYS identified these areas of concern: inappropriate confinement of youth at Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center; problems with the leadership and culture at Mansfield; and issues surrounding the delivery of therapy services across all campuses, Gavin Lesnick, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, stated in an July 26 email to the Saline Courier. “In response, ROP worked with DYS to implement changes in leadership at the Mansfield campus, and in the Clinical Director position that oversees all facilities.
“DYS has also initiated a formal corrective action plan to address treatment concerns, and will use a newly approved contract with ROP that provides more competitive pay for clinical staff to better manage caseloads and ensure that therapy is available when needed,” Lesnick stated.
The department is committed to ensuring that youth placed in the custody of the Division of Youth Services receive treatment in an environment that is safe, secure, supportive, and in line with each youth’s individual plan for rehabilitation, Lesnick said.
“Anytime questions are raised related to the safety and effectiveness of youths we serve, we swiftly investigate and address the concerns,” said Gavin Lesnick, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, in an July 26 email to the Saline Courier.
Lesnick said that Rite of Passage took steps to address the concerns.
“DYS appreciates the steps Rite of Passage took to address the concerns brought forward, and will continue to closely monitor these facilities and their progress. We look forward to continue close coordination with the Juvenile Justice Ombudsman’s office and our many additional partners in juvenile justice as we strive to serve youth in DYS custody so they can return to their communities prepared to succeed.”