Early voting for the 2022 mid-term elections began Monday. When the first day of voting ended, Saline County had 2,219 ballots cast and voter turnout was at 2.8 percent. This is slightly below the first-day total of the 2018 midterms which totaled 2,583 voters, according to Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.
