TOTAL VOTES     %        Early         Ele Day       Absentee

 PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) .  .  .  .  .         31   73.81
 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .     59,676
 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .     11,548                11,370             0           178
 BALLOTS CAST - Republican .  .  .  .  .      7,404   64.11         7,304             0           100
 BALLOTS CAST - Democratic .  .  .  .  .      3,990   34.55         3,919             0            71
 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN.  .  .  .  .        154    1.33           147             0             7
 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL  .  .  .  .  .  .              19.35

                          ********** (Republican) **********

U.S. PRESIDENT
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bill Weld  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        168    2.30           165             0             3
 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.  .  .  .  .         57     .78            57             0             0
 Donald J. Trump  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      7,095   96.93         6,999             0            96
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         84                    83             0             1

STATE SENATE District 13
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Senator Alan Clark  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        867   77.97           853             0            14
 Jeff Crow  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        245   22.03           245             0             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         19                    18             0             1

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Jack Wells .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        294   35.51           278             0            16
 Richard Alvin Midkiff  .  .  .  .  .  .         57    6.88            57             0             0
 Richard McGrew.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        477   57.61           460             0            17
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         18                    17             0             1

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Marietta McClure .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        625   38.18           617             0             8
 Tony Furman.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,012   61.82           998             0            14
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         20                    20             0             0

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31
(VOTE FOR)  1
 RJ Hawk .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        515   49.76           514             0             1
 Keith Brooks  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        520   50.24           514             0             6
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         17                    17             0             0

                          ********** (Democratic) **********

U.S. PRESIDENT
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bernie Sanders.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        713   17.97           707             0             6
 Steve Bullock .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1     .03             1             0             0
 Joe Sestak .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6     .15             6             0             0
 Michael R. Bloomberg.  .  .  .  .  .  .        937   23.61           925             0            12
 Mosie Boyd .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          5     .13             5             0             0
 Cory Booker.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6     .15             6             0             0
 Pete Buttigieg.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        387    9.75           383             0             4
 Amy Klobuchar .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        354    8.92           347             0             7
 Michael Bennet.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          5     .13             5             0             0
 Elizabeth Warren .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        370    9.32           357             0            13
 Joseph R. Biden  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,063   26.79         1,039             0            24
 John K. Delaney  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6     .15             6             0             0
 Kamala Harris .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         18     .45            17             0             1
 Marianne Williamson .  .  .  .  .  .  .          8     .20             8             0             0
 Andrew Yang.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          8     .20             8             0             0
 Julian Castro .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1     .03             1             0             0
 Tom Steyer .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         66    1.66            65             0             1
 Tulsi Gabbard .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         14     .35            13             0             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1                     0             0             1
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         21                    20             0             1

                          ********** (NONPARTISAN) **********

STATE SUPREME COURT
Associate Justice, Pos.4
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Morgan "Chip" Welch .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,418   48.57         5,333             0            85
 Barbara Womack Webb .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,736   51.43         5,658             0            78
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        394                   379             0            15

CIRCUIT JUDGE
Dist. 22, Div. 2
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bobby Digby.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      3,537   32.01         3,489             0            48
 Josh Farmer.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      7,513   67.99         7,405             0           108
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        498                   476             0            22

CIRCUIT JUDGE
Dist. 22, Div. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Brent Houston .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,826   53.00         5,730             0            96
 Josh Newton.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,166   47.00         5,106             0            60
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        556                   534             0            22

STATE DISTRICT COURT
Dist. 32, Div. 1
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Clay Ford  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,808   53.50         5,732             0            76
 Brent Standridge .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,049   46.50         4,974             0            75
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        691                   664             0            27

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Glen Rose School District No. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Audrey Spence-Raper .  .  .  .  .  .  .         23   18.55            23             0             0
 Michael Wingfield.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         60   48.39            60             0             0
 Daniel Jones  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         23   18.55            23             0             0
 Wade Stafford .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         18   14.52            18             0             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          3                     2             0             1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Sheridan School District No. 37
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Jan Caldwell  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        341   49.71           337             0             4
 James "Gart" Pitts  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        345   50.29           344             0             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         52                    50             0             2

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Judy Bowers.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        357   29.75           339             0            18
 Richard McGrew.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        843   70.25           820             0            23
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         65                    61             0             4

38.6 Total Mills School Tax
Bauxite School District No. 14
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        228   53.40           227             0             1
 AGAINST Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        199   46.60           197             0             2
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          2                     2             0             0

40.8 Mill School Tax Bryant School District No. 25
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,030   48.01         1,989             0            41
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,198   51.99         2,172             0            26
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         40                    39             0             1

34.8 Mill School Tax
Fountain Lake School District No. 18
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        916   52.43           884             0            32
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        831   47.57           817             0            14
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         24                    23             0             1

38.2 Mill School Tax Glen Rose School District No. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         71   56.35            71             0             0
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         55   43.65            54             0             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1                     1             0             0

38.7 Mill School Tax Jessieville School District  No. 17
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         12   54.55            12             0             0
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         10   45.45            10             0             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0

36.0 Mill School Tax Sheridan School District No. 37
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        361   49.38           357             0             4
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        370   50.62           367             0             3
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          7                     7             0             0

