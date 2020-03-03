TOTAL VOTES % Early Ele Day Absentee PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) . . . . . 31 73.81 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 59,676 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 11,548 11,370 0 178 BALLOTS CAST - Republican . . . . . 7,404 64.11 7,304 0 100 BALLOTS CAST - Democratic . . . . . 3,990 34.55 3,919 0 71 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN. . . . . 154 1.33 147 0 7 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 19.35 ********** (Republican) ********** U.S. PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Bill Weld . . . . . . . . . . 168 2.30 165 0 3 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente. . . . . 57 .78 57 0 0 Donald J. Trump . . . . . . . . 7,095 96.93 6,999 0 96 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 84 83 0 1 STATE SENATE District 13 (VOTE FOR) 1 Senator Alan Clark . . . . . . . 867 77.97 853 0 14 Jeff Crow . . . . . . . . . . 245 22.03 245 0 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 19 18 0 1 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22 (VOTE FOR) 1 Jack Wells . . . . . . . . . . 294 35.51 278 0 16 Richard Alvin Midkiff . . . . . . 57 6.88 57 0 0 Richard McGrew. . . . . . . . . 477 57.61 460 0 17 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 18 17 0 1 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28 (VOTE FOR) 1 Marietta McClure . . . . . . . . 625 38.18 617 0 8 Tony Furman. . . . . . . . . . 1,012 61.82 998 0 14 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 20 20 0 0 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31 (VOTE FOR) 1 RJ Hawk . . . . . . . . . . . 515 49.76 514 0 1 Keith Brooks . . . . . . . . . 520 50.24 514 0 6 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 17 17 0 0 ********** (Democratic) ********** U.S. PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Bernie Sanders. . . . . . . . . 713 17.97 707 0 6 Steve Bullock . . . . . . . . . 1 .03 1 0 0 Joe Sestak . . . . . . . . . . 6 .15 6 0 0 Michael R. Bloomberg. . . . . . . 937 23.61 925 0 12 Mosie Boyd . . . . . . . . . . 5 .13 5 0 0 Cory Booker. . . . . . . . . . 6 .15 6 0 0 Pete Buttigieg. . . . . . . . . 387 9.75 383 0 4 Amy Klobuchar . . . . . . . . . 354 8.92 347 0 7 Michael Bennet. . . . . . . . . 5 .13 5 0 0 Elizabeth Warren . . . . . . . . 370 9.32 357 0 13 Joseph R. Biden . . . . . . . . 1,063 26.79 1,039 0 24 John K. Delaney . . . . . . . . 6 .15 6 0 0 Kamala Harris . . . . . . . . . 18 .45 17 0 1 Marianne Williamson . . . . . . . 8 .20 8 0 0 Andrew Yang. . . . . . . . . . 8 .20 8 0 0 Julian Castro . . . . . . . . . 1 .03 1 0 0 Tom Steyer . . . . . . . . . . 66 1.66 65 0 1 Tulsi Gabbard . . . . . . . . . 14 .35 13 0 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 0 0 1 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 21 20 0 1 ********** (NONPARTISAN) ********** STATE SUPREME COURT Associate Justice, Pos.4 (VOTE FOR) 1 Morgan "Chip" Welch . . . . . . . 5,418 48.57 5,333 0 85 Barbara Womack Webb . . . . . . . 5,736 51.43 5,658 0 78 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 394 379 0 15 CIRCUIT JUDGE Dist. 22, Div. 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 Bobby Digby. . . . . . . . . . 3,537 32.01 3,489 0 48 Josh Farmer. . . . . . . . . . 7,513 67.99 7,405 0 108 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 498 476 0 22 CIRCUIT JUDGE Dist. 22, Div. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 Brent Houston . . . . . . . . . 5,826 53.00 5,730 0 96 Josh Newton. . . . . . . . . . 5,166 47.00 5,106 0 60 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 556 534 0 22 STATE DISTRICT COURT Dist. 32, Div. 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 Clay Ford . . . . . . . . . . 5,808 53.50 5,732 0 76 Brent Standridge . . . . . . . . 5,049 46.50 4,974 0 75 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 691 664 0 27 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Glen Rose School District No. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 Audrey Spence-Raper . . . . . . . 23 18.55 23 0 0 Michael Wingfield. . . . . . . . 60 48.39 60 0 0 Daniel Jones . . . . . . . . . 23 18.55 23 0 0 Wade Stafford . . . . . . . . . 18 14.52 18 0 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 3 2 0 1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Sheridan School District No. 37 (VOTE FOR) 1 Jan Caldwell . . . . . . . . . 341 49.71 337 0 4 James "Gart" Pitts . . . . . . . 345 50.29 344 0 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 52 50 0 2 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22 (VOTE FOR) 1 Judy Bowers. . . . . . . . . . 357 29.75 339 0 18 Richard McGrew. . . . . . . . . 843 70.25 820 0 23 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 65 61 0 4 38.6 Total Mills School Tax Bauxite School District No. 14 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 228 53.40 227 0 1 AGAINST Tax. . . . . . . . . . 199 46.60 197 0 2 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 2 2 0 0 40.8 Mill School Tax Bryant School District No. 25 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 2,030 48.01 1,989 0 41 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 2,198 51.99 2,172 0 26 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 40 39 0 1 34.8 Mill School Tax Fountain Lake School District No. 18 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 916 52.43 884 0 32 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 831 47.57 817 0 14 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 24 23 0 1 38.2 Mill School Tax Glen Rose School District No. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 71 56.35 71 0 0 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 55 43.65 54 0 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 1 0 0 38.7 Mill School Tax Jessieville School District No. 17 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 12 54.55 12 0 0 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 10 45.45 10 0 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 36.0 Mill School Tax Sheridan School District No. 37 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 361 49.38 357 0 4 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 370 50.62 367 0 3 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 7 7 0 0
EARLY VOTING RESULTS: Saline County Primary/Judicial election
