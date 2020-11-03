During the two weeks and one day of early voting Saline County voters cast 43,512 ballots.
That vote represents 56.26 percent of turnout.
During week one, 22,737 ballots were cast. Week two, 18,103 ballots were cast. On the final day of early voting on Monday, 2,672 ballots were cast.
According the Election Coordinator Allison Cain, during the 2016 election, 33,286 ballots were cast. This election ended early voting with over 10,000 more votes than that previous presidential election's early voting totals.
For the 2018 election, 25,190 voters cast their ballots early.
In addition to the early voting numbers, Cain said the Saline County Clerk's Office sent out close to 5,000 absentee ballots.
The full breakdown of early voting numbers and a list of all early voting locations can be found at www.elecprep.net.
The Saline County Clerk's office plans to begin releasing results on Facebook and Twitter at 7:30 p.m. today.
Anyone with questions can reach the County Clerk's Office at 501-303-5630.