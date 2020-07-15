An East End woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident Friday, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Tina Star Smith, 56, was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer while traveling northbound on Arch Street when she crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Acura TL driven by Maddison Monday, 18, of Hensley, according to a fatal crash summary from the ASP.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monday was injured in the accident and transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
The fatal accident is the 279th on Arkansas roadways this year. At the time of the accident, Smith was the 305th person to be killed in an accident in the state in 2020.
According to ASP, conditions were dry and clear at the time of the accident.
Smith is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert “Spiffy” Smith, of East End; a son, Bryan Smith (Jennifer), of East End; five grandchildren, Grace and Hope Herndon and Noah Smith, of East End, Isaac Herndon (Breanne) and Kristina Stringfellow (Wesley), of Camden; two great-grandchildren, Alyson and Corbin Stringfellow, of Camden; two sisters, Terry Swift, of Niles, Michigan, and Tony Tipton, of Newburg, Missouri; and countless other family members and friends.
A graveside service, officiated by Bro. Chris Neal, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Salem Cemetery in East End.
Visitation with viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
Assisting as pallbearers are Bryan Smith, Chip Benning, Daniel Delille, Jadin Delille, Michael Beatty and Jake Johnson.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 Directives will be followed: masks are recommended (not provided) and social distancing will be enforced.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.