With 20 minutes on the clock, pastors from two local churches scarfed down pizza to win a trophy and raise funds to give back to the Saline County Community.
The event was called Eat Big, Serve Small Pizza Eating Contest.
The pastors of Sharon Baptist Church faced off over pizza in front of Larry's Pizza Bryant against pastors from Holland Chapel Baptist Church.
"(Larry's) is a great place for something like this," said Rob Cox, youth pastor for Sharon and a competitor.
The goal of the contest was to bring the churches together to raise money for three causes. They plan to use one-third of the funds to give tips at local restaurants where the staff may not otherwise be getting tips, one third to the Gala Tallent Street Ministry that helps provide meals to the homeless and one-third to provide meals for local medical staff who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representing Sharon Baptist were Cox, lead Pastor Michael Reese and Associate Pastor Sean Collins.
Representing Holland Chapel were Student Pastor Nick Caloway, Missions Pastor Josh Turner and Media and Communications Pastor Grant Yaza.
Chris Owen, a member of Holland Chapel, served as the event emcee. Owen thanked Larry's owner, Larry White, for not only hosting the contest, but for the many other ways Larry's gives back to Saline County.
The churches competed as a team. The competition was livestreamed on both churches' Facebook pages. The videos are online and available to view.
People could stop by Larry's to make a donation or donate online using @eatbigservesmall on Venmo and $eatbigservesmall on Cash App. The churches are still taking donations online. Funds can also be sent to Sharon Baptist Church.
"Together we are raising money to serve," Cox said.
Cox got the idea for the contest from a similar successful contest put on by a friend in Fayetteville.
The contest winner was to take home a trophy and the loser was supposed to make a promotional video for the other church.
Each contestant started out with the same style 12-inch pizza cut into eight slices. The first pizza was beef. Those who made it to the second got Asian chicken.
In the end, the two churches tied with 32 slices each. By the time it was finished, the event has raised $1,865, but additional funds kept coming in after the count and more funds are still being accepted. The two churches plan to update the totals on Facebook.
The two churches believe they will most likely hold another contest, but have not made plans to do so.
"You can't end in a tie," Cox said.