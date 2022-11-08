Sardis Tornado

A tornado and thunderstorms rolled through Saline County on Friday night. The storms threw the county into a frenzy with every Friday night football game being rescheduled in some form due to the inclement weather. A survey team from the U.S. National Weather Service in Little Rock and Saline County Office of Emergency Management determined that an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis at 11:04 p.m.