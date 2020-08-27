After supervising the ballot draw on Friday, the Saline County Election Commission met to discuss the upcoming November General Election.
The commission and Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis are expecting a surge in absentee ballots this year as a result of Secretary of State John Thurston saying concerns for COVID-19 are a valid excuse to vote absentee.
Curtis said so far the clerk's office has received applications for 1,400 absentee ballots, but the staff have prepared 5,000 envelopes.
He estimated in 2016 there were less than 1,000 absentee ballots returned for the general election.
Curtis wanted to emphasize that absentee ballots must be returned by Nov. 2. They cannot be returned Nov. 3.
Absentee ballots also cannot be returned to a polling station. They must be returned via mail or in person to his office. Poll workers will not be permitted to accept one. If someone lays it down and leaves, it will be treated as an abandoned ballot.
Curtis said if a person gets an absentee ballot but decides they want to vote in person, they will need to return that ballot so it can be changed in the system.
Curtis told the commissioners that thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, his office will be permitted to begin preparing the returned ballots two weeks ahead of the election. The envelopes holding the actual ballots won't be opened until the morning of Nov. 3, but the voter statements and other information can be checked.
They have already began preparing how they will open the outside envelopes.
Commissioner Lois Burks asked if it would be possible to get a machine to open envelopes to speed the process. Curtis said it may be too expensive.
Curtis plans to ask the Saline County Collector's Office if it has one that could be used. If not, he may try to talk to the Saline County Quorum Court about purchasing one. He feels that if this election goes well, absentee ballot requests may be more common going forward. Burks thinks the court might approve it.
Curtis said he is also trying to get a tabulator for paper ballots from the Secretary of State's office. Originally, all counties with 75,000 voters were to get one, but that was raised to 100,000. He is in talks with Thurston.
Curtis said they have decided to keep the usual polling places, with two exceptions. The vote center at Fairplay Church is being moved to the Moose Lodge on Arkansas 67 due to space concerns and the center at Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village is being moved to the Plaza.
The vote center in East End is still under discussion. The commission has until Oct. 5 to finalize the decision.
Any location that has moved will have signs directing voters to the correct place.
Election Coordinator Allison Cain reported there are more than enough volunteers to work the polls. The commission voted to have Cain train all the volunteers, saying even if they can't work this year, they can in the future. The training will be some time in September.
Cain will need extra poll workers this year to help manage the lines and clean spaces frequently.
The commission members said they plan to encourage masks, but they won't be forced.
Personal protective equipment will be provided for volunteers.
Curtis hopes to see the numbers of voters, in person or absentee, go up this year. His goal is for all Saline County voters to make their voices heard.