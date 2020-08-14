Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his COVID-19 briefing Friday plans to sign an executive order extending the public health emergency another 60 days.
"While we are making progress, we remain in a state of emergency," Hutchinson said. "The pandemic has not abated."
He also said the state is continuing to follow the Arkansas Activities Association schedule, meaning this week teams could take part in intrasquad games and next week teams can take part in pre-season scrimmages.
He reminded people that if they wish to have football, they must take responsibility for preventing the spread of the virus.
"Lets not only start the season, lets work to finish the season," Hutchinson said, adding it will take everyone working together.
He has issued a directive with the Arkansas Department of Health for large indoor and outdoor sports venues. Capacity will be limited to 66 percent, masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.
It will be left up to districts to determine how they will allocate bleacher space for spectators and enforce social distancing and face covering requirements.
Hutchinson also announced additional guidance will be available via Arkansas Department of Health website for band and choir.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced the Arkansas Department of Education has received its order of "The Kids Guide to the Coronavirus." The book will be distributed to every elementary school in the state — public and private. He said it is a child- and parent-friendly way to help children understand what is going on and why they need to wear masks and wash their hands more.
The book has a letter from the governor on the back.
Key spoke about how important the strategic stockpile the ADE has created has been. The stockpile has already provided masks to several districts statewide.
"We are very dedicated to making sure schools have what they need," Key said.
Hutchinson reported the state had 626 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours prior to the briefing, for a total of 52,392 with 6,359 active.
Hospitalizations dropped by seven to 466. Deaths rose by five to 587.
As of press time, Saline County has had 1,158 cases with 226 active, 924 recovered and eight deaths.
Nationally, there have been 5,280,315 cases with 1,774,648 recoveries and 167,828 deaths.
When school begins, ADH will prioritize contact tracing for cases from schools.
Hutchinson said close to 10 states have joined the consortium with the Rockefeller Foundation. When the final number of states have joined, the foundation will determine what each state needs to commit to and make a more formal arrangement.
"I hope this is part of the solution," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson was asked about an open letter signed by more than 4,100 Arkansas citizens that addressed concerns about school reopening.
"We value ideas presented by the community," Hutchinson said.
He believes many of the issues in letter have been addressed already.
Key said the ADE is watching the issue of staff and substitutes, adding that is a local situation. He said many districts use hiring agencies for substitutes.
Hutchinson is still hoping to receive the needed kits to make point-of-care tests available to schools for quick tests.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero encouraged qualified lab technicians to apply. He said nationwide there is a shortage of qualified technicians. He feels it is a great opportunity for recent graduates to be able to work in a lab like the Public Health Lab.
He is looking for technicians with degrees.
Romero also announced a third high-put-through machine has been added to the lab to increase the amount of testing it can process. He plans to have it online next week.
He is encouraging students and staff who feel they need a test to receive it through their local health unit.
If schools experience outbreaks, the ADH has up to 10 teams ready to deploy for mass testing.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.