Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Empire Cheerleading of Arkansas, LLC, was recently named 2023 Arkansas Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The Benton-based business is owned by Brooke Plack.

 Special to The Saline Courier

A Benton small business has been named 2023 Arkansas Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.