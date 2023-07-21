Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year

A Benton small business has been named 2023 Arkansas Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.
Empire Cheerleading of Arkansas, LLC, owned by Brooke Plack, was started in 2014 and the business has earned a national reputation for excellence in children’s education, teaching skills in All-Star Cheerleading, Tumbling, Gymnastics, Preschool Gymnastics & Fitness, and Ninja & Parkour.
Recently, Plack received an SBA loan through the SBA’s 504 program, according to a press release from the company. Loan funds will be used for the expansion and construction of a new building located beside the existingbusiness.
The new building will solely house Empire and will allow for a bigger space in which the kids can practice tumbling and cheer.
The new Empire Kids will expand the current square footage by 66 percent and provide the company an opportunity to relocate cheerleading and tumbling programs to the new facility, according to the release. opening the physical space for other programs to continue to grow.
“Brooke is dedicated to supporting and shaping the future generation. This is evident in her business, Empire Kids, which strives to not only coach children into better athletes but to also steer them onto the right path. Aside from athletic coaching, Brooke further demonstrates her commitment to aiding the underserved community by providing children with access to basic extracurricular and sports activities,” stated Jerry Talbert, deputy district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“To say I was stunned by the recognition of SBA Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, is an understatement,” Plack stated in a press release. “A little over nine years ago I saved up $250 from teaching cheerleading lessons in people’s front yards and living rooms, to buy a llittle red mat so I could start teaching cheerleading lessons in my garage.
“That $250 has turned into almost $9 million in revenue - three businesses encompassing
youth recreational sports, early childhood learning academy, and a co-working and event
venue - over 60 employees - and countless lives impacted, all of which has been made possible by organizations like the Small Business Association who are helping open doors for regular people like me who have big dreams to change both the trajectory of their lives and impacting an entire generation,” she said.
Plack said she owes thanks to Itzel Meador and the entire team at First Security Bank, and especially to the Arkansas Small Business Association for choosing her.
Plack also owns a local childcare facility, Connect Academy for Children; a Level 2 Better
Beginnings certified center, where they provide childcare services for children ages ranging from Birth to after school care.
Recently, with her two business partners (Lisa Weeks and Justin Bates) Plack opened
The Space CoWorking & Event Venue in downtown Benton.