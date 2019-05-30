Family, friends and co-workers gathered together at the Wood Grill Buffett to celebrate the retirement of James Ray after 50 years of working as a bus driver for the Benton School District.
“James has been the backbone to the Benton Public School Transportation for over 50 years,” said friend, colleague and Transportation Director Danny Revis. “He knows the streets in this district like no other.”
