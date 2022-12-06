Tate Wentz, Water Quality Section Manager at Arkansas Dept. of Agriculture-Natural Resources Division, recently spoke to the Saline County Quorum Court about the ecology and conservation of the Saline River.
Wentz discussed the importance of the Saline River to the county and the entire state as a whole. He referred to the Saline River as an “ecological gem” in his address to the quorum court.
Recently, Wentz discussed the river, its ecology and the importance of its conservation in an interview with The Saline Courier.
He said the Saline River is home to around 150 species of fish, the state itself is home to around 320 species, and about half occur in the Saline River. He added that there are two federally threatened freshwater mussels and one endangered species in the Saline River. Two of these species are endemic to the Saline River.
One of the endemic species is a type of catfish that only occurs in the Saline River, the Ouachita Madtom.
The federally threatened freshwater mussel exclusive to the Saline River is called the Arkansas Fatmucket.
The other federally endangered freshwater mussel which occurs in the Saline River is called Pink Mucket.
Wentz said these threatened species are important to the overall water quality of the river, describing them as the “canary in the coal mine”.
The threat to these species comes from sedimentation.
Wentz said sedimentation can come from several different activities. Examples he gave were streambank failures, construction, urban development and unpaved roads. The species Wentz discussed live in cracks at the bottom of the river. He said the more sediment that comes in can potentially cover the habitats of these species.
“These species live on the bottom of the river, as those cracks fill in, their homes are basically being filled in with sediment,” said Wentz.
Wentz said this type of pollution is called “nonpoint source pollution”.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, nonpoint source pollution, “generally results from land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage, seepage or hydrologic modification.”
Wentz said the state offers several programs that individual landowners and local governments can participate in to contribute to conservation efforts. There are cost-sharing programs for landowners, alternative water sources for cattle farms, bank stabilization programs, litter management and more.
He also credited the Saline River Watershed Alliance for their work on the conservation of the Saline River.
“The alliance can offer general guidance and help the landowners navigate the state agencies,” said Wentz.
He said that assistance for bank stabilization can come from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Stream Habitat Program.
“They come out, they survey and design stream bank stabilization projects for landowners and help those landowners navigate the permit process,” he said.
Brian Nalley, of the Saline River Watershed Alliance, spoke to the quorum court as well.
Nalley said the County needs to plan for the growth of the county in general and for the recreational potential of the Saline River.
“With an increase in home construction, development of roads, parking lots, run-off and flooding issues have become more prevalent and detrimental to the river,” said Nalley.
He added that the Saline River Watershed Alliance is looking for ways to work with the county to account for the growth and these issues. He said one of the main barriers to doing so is the fact that the majority of the land surrounding the river is private property.
Nalley suggested to the Quorum Court that if it the county increases its jurisdiction over the river, it could increase its ability to help with conservation.
Wentz credited the county and local city governments for their efforts they have made in conservation.
“The county has and will hopefully continue to participate in the Arkansas Unpaved Road Program, trying to reduce sediment inputs through that program. The City of Benton has reached out to them, trying to find ways to improve erosion and flooding projects. They are cognizant, of it and looking at ways and grants to try and implement projects,” he said.
County Judge Jeff Arey said the unpaved road program is a statewide program that tries to educate county judges, road workers and other county officials about how you can maintain and actually build infrastructure on those gravel roads, that are near rivers or streams and try to prevent wash out and runoff into the river.
“That’s an issue and one that we have certainly battled here in Saline County,” said Arey.
He added that the county has participated in the state’s unpaved road program since it’s inception. He said the state has even used the county as an example in managing unpaved roads and has hosted training programs in Saline County.
“Now we still have a long ways to go,” he added.
Arey said an ongoing conversation between several county officials has been tapping into the potential for recreational activities on the river. Arey, Justice of the Peace Keith Keck, Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis and County Judge-elect Matt Brumley, recently took a trip to Northwest Arkansas. Arey said on that trip, they saw several communities using their natural resources to improve their communities.
Arey believes that more can be done to protect the river and tap into it’s potential.
“We want the people in Saline County and others who may want to travel to our county, to be able to enjoy one of our biggest natural assets. So, we need to make sure that we protect that river, preserve that river and enhance that river,” he said.
“As one of the fastest growing counties in Arkansas, certainly the fastest in Central Arkansas, while we have some stormwater guidelines to try and prevent stormwater runoff, we probably need to do more to enhance those and do a better job enforcing these. So that will be something else we need to make sure and do in the future."