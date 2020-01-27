Everett Chevrolet, in Benton, was recently named the number one Chevrolet store in Arkansas and in the region for 2019.
“I think it speaks volumes for the leadership at the store and Everett as a whole,” said Keeleigh Pitchford, marketing manager for Everett Chevrolet.
Pitchford added that the leadership motivates and encourages the staff and co-owners Dwight and Susie Everett are passionate about people and treat them like family.
Pitchford feels much of the Everett’s success comes from their passion for the community and the way they love the lord. She said the couple builds their business on a foundation of faith in Christ.
“All their success is credited to God’s blessing,” she said.
The region covers Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Everett Chevrolet has been part of the Everett Family of Dealerships since 2018.
Herman Smith, district sales manager for Chevrolet, said the award was based on combined sales volume and customer satisfaction scores.
“Customer satisfaction is very important to us,” he said.
Talking about the employees who earned the award, Smith said it is satisfying to see the fruit of people’s labor pay off.
He added that this store has done something many other stores have not been able to do and grown its market share.
When asked how it feels to win an award like the ones Everett Buick GMC have won, Pitchford said it feels incredible because they are a new store and she called the Buick GMC store the “mothership.”
“Following in their footsteps means a lot to our guys,” she said.
Smith said Everett Buick GMC laid the foundation for the dealerships in Saline County. He feels this store has made tremendous strides in its two years.
Smith said last year Everett Chevrolet sold more than 1,000 brand new vehicles. The numbers for the award do not count all the pre-owned vehicles the dealership sold during the year.
One factor Smith sees in Everett’s success is the work the dealerships have done to cultivate the community by being a community partner and making people want to do business with the dealerships.
Pitchford said each Everett dealership is its own community. She loves the Everett Chevrolet community.
“We have got such a great group of people who are hungry to learn and work hard,” she said.
She added that the dealership has many younger and driven employees. She feels that they have great leadership who groom the employees to be their best.
Brandon Young is the general manager. Luke Fulcher and Tony Munter are the sales managers.
Pritchford feels that Chevrolet, as a brand, has a really strong following. She said Chevrolet puts out a quality, durable product that is affordable. Plus, Chevrolet has been putting lots of technology in the vehicles.
Susie Everett said she is proud of the people at Everett Chevrolet.
“They carry on a good tradition,” she said, adding she is happy the employees are being recognized for their work.
She wants to encourage and affirm the employees that they are working toward the same goal and they are doing the best they can do.
Chad Hendrix, co-owner, said he is really excited for the team.
“These guys put in a lot of hard work,” he said, adding they are fun to work with.
He feels being number one in both the state and zone is a big deal. He is excited about the brand and the new models coming. He thinks 2020 will be a great year. He sees lots of growth potential going forward.
Everett Chevrolet is located at 19236 Interstate 30 in Benton.