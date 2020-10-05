Event though there will not be an in-person shopping event for Glitz and Garland this year, Everett Buick GMC will still give away a truck to raise funds for the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Saline Health Foundation.
Everett Co-owner Susie Everett and Foundation Director Matt Brumley shared the details in a video on the Everett Buick GMC Facebook page.
If not for the pandemic, this would have been the 10th year for the event.
There will be 500 tickets sold for $100 each for the chance to win a 2020 GMC Sierra four-wheel drive truck.
The top 10 finalists will be drawn and notified Dec. 18. The final winner will be chosen Dec. 19.
All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Foundation and the Chamber.
To purchase tickets, people can call or stop by the hospital at 501-776-6746 or the Chamber at 501-860-7002.
They can also follow all three organizations on Facebook to learn more about the truck.
The first ticket will be given away through the Everett Buick GMC Facebook page.