Everett Buick GMC is once again on top of the General Motors world as its has been named the 2019 Dealer of the Year and Mark of Excellence recipient.
This is the 10th time Everett has been recognized with this award. Everett continues to be the only dealership in Arkansas to receive Dealer of the Year recognition.
“Our mission is to lead the industry in both sales and service by building lasting relationships and keeping customers at the center of all that we do,” said Dwight Everett. “We could not do this without our employees who believe in and work for our mission daily.”
Dealer of the Year is the highest honor awarded to GM dealer partners each year and is a feat Everett has worked to achieve.
The honor is based on facility, sales, customer experience and customer service retention.
“Customers are our focus and we want to make sure they have a great experience at our dealership,” said Susie Everett. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude when we consider the support of the community over the past 14 years, and the outflow of that is our commitment to continuing our ‘Family Owned, Customer Friendly’ service here in Central Arkansas for many years to come.”