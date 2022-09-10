Many people can remember where they were when the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, Saline County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Harley Sowell was deployed across the globe in Bosnia.
Sowell said when he enlisted in the Arkansas National Guard during his junior year of high school in 1998, he was following in the footsteps of both his grandfathers and his father.
“Me and my older brother, we both joined at the same time. We actually got to go to basic training together,” he said.
Sowell explained that the attacks on Sept. 11 changed his time in the military drastically. Prior to the attacks, soldiers were not under an escalated threat level and were not even allowed to have bullets in their weapons under the rules of engagement.
“We would walk around the towns in bare minimum gear,” he said.
That all changes when they got word that the United States was under attack.
That morning, his unit was on a “presence patrol” driving around towns. A lieutenant at the time informed them that the threat condition had been changed to red which meant they have to load their weapons and put on protective equipment.
“We had no idea what was going on,” he said.
When they returned to base, they were told America is under attack.
Even though they still did not know exactly what is going on, Sowell said he and his comrades became angered.
Inside a room at the base, they saw on a big screen TV as the first tower was smoking and then watched when the second plane hit the second tower.
“Really you can’t put into words the amount of angry and sadness that we all felt. We all pretty much stood there is silence,” he said, adding that slowly more reports came out about the extent of the attacks.
“Right then and there, we knew that everything had drastically changed,” he said.
At the time, Sowell who was only about three weeks from going home along with everyone else stationed with him assumed that they would be going to fight whoever was responsible for the attacks.
While they never got that call, there were some delays for them to get home.
According to Sowell, their replacements were out of Fort Drum, New York.
“We learned that a lot of them were being turned around to go back home after receiving Red Cross messages that their family members had actually died during the attacks, “ he said.
Also when they attempted to fly out of Bosnia, they learned that the flight had been canceled because there had been threats that the plane would be shot down. They had to take a bus through Croatia and into Hungary.
Eventually they were able to fly back to the U.S. into Colorado. He mentioned the amount of pride that everyone felt as they arrived.
“We had a huge police escort, and for miles, there were people lining the streets on the sidewalks waving flags and thanking everybody,” he said. “It was an experience I will never forget.”
Sowell would later be deployed to Iraq from March 2004 to March 2005, and he would stay in the military until 2008.
Sowell, who has worked at the SCSO for almost 10 years, said he wanted to work in law enforcement since he was in high school, even though did not achieve that goal until later in life.
“It’s always been engrained in me to want to help people,” he said.
Sowell is married to Andrea Pate Sowell, and they have one son.
Adam is currently a junior at the University of Central Arkansas. He is in his third year of ROTC.
“As far back as I can remember, all he has wanted to do was be in the military,” Sowell said.