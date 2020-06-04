Formal charges, including class Y felony rape, have been filed against former Bryant High School football player Catrell L. Wallace.
According to court documents, Wallace, 18, has also been charged with class D felony tampering and class C felony possession of child pornography.
Arkansas law states that anyone who engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with a person less than 14 years of age may be charged with rape.
According to court documents, the victim was 12 years of age at the time of the incident.
Wallace turned himself into the Saline County Detention Center in February in connection with the incident which reportedly occurred during the early morning hours of New Years Day.
He was later released after posting bond, according to the Saline County Detention Center's inmate roster.
"Wallace was 18 years of age at the time of the incident; the victim was 12. Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, (Benton Police Department) detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it," said BNPD spokesperson Krista Petty at the time of Wallace’s arrest.
The Bryant School District also issued a statement at the time of Wallace’s initial arrest.
"We were made aware of the arrest of one of our students. At this time, we have no information that the alleged incident happened at school or at a school sponsored event," according to a statement from the Bryant School District. "We consider this a law enforcement investigation and refer all questions to the Benton Police Department."
Following the 2019 football season, Wallace signed his letter of intent to join Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks and was recruited as one of the top players in the state at the time.