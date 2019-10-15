A nurse at Saline Health System was honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The most recent DAISY Award recipient is Karson Henry.
Karson, a registered nurse who works on the fifth floor, was nominated by a patient for her “caring spirit and heart for patients.”
“I am a 68-year-old woman who has not been to see a doctor in 26 years because of fear," the nomination reads. "I recently spent five days at Saline Memorial. It is a great hospital with very caring staff. However, one of the highlights of my stay was my nurse, Karson. Her mood never changed. She had the most caring smile – and that smile never wavered even when she left the room. When you felt her hands, you felt her heart – they were one in the same. She is one of the best and one I won’t forget. I would follow her wherever she goes.”
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Saline Health System to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse."
"In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people," the certificate reads.
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Saline Health System are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day,” said Katie Lea, chief nursing officer. “It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for nursing research and evidence-based practice projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing and The DAISY in training award for nursing students.
More information is available at www.DAISYfoundation.org.