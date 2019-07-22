The Saline County Fair, Bull Riding & Rodeo will be Sept. 3 through 7 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.
This year's theme for the the fair and parade is "The Fair Necessities."
"The fair is always exciting to me," Saline County Fair Association President Mollie Wright said, adding this one is the oldest in Arkansas. This is the 111th year for the fair.
With a mix of old and new, she feels this fair has something for everyone.
The 2019 Saline County Fair Queen Pageant will be Aug. 31 at the Royal Theatre in Benton. There will be contests for babies up to Sr. Miss and baby mister and little mister pageants.
The contests will be divided into morning and afternoon.
"Because our numbers were so great last year, we have to split it up," Tara Shelton, pageant director, said.
The pageant winners will represent the fair throughout their reign starting with the Saline County Fair Parade at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. Participants will line up in the parking lot of C.W. Lewis Stadium and process down Market Street in Benton over to Main Street and end at White's Furniture.
The Fair Pageant winners won't be the only queens this year. The Association decided to bring back the Saline County Fair Bull Riding and Rodeo Queen contest. Young women will be judged on horsemanship, presence and interview to select the winner. They will start out service during the banquet for the live stock students.
The contest is open to girls ages 5 to 24.
"They will represent Saline County Fair Bull Riding and Rodeo and make appearances," Wright said.
The fair carnival will begin at 6 p.m., Sept. 3. Fairgoers can enjoy a large variety of rides and activities along with traditional fair food on sale. Arm band nights will be Sept. 3 and 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7.
There will be a 4-H petting zoo starting Sept. 4 and going through the rest of the fair.
Those wishing to enter art, crafts, livestock, horticulture or any of the other contests can begin dropping off items starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 3. All items must be picked up Sept. 8.
Baked goods should be dropped off Sept. 5 between 9 and 11 a.m.
Senior Citizen Day will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5. The Association plans to provide lunch.
School Day and Special Needs Day will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 6. A lunch will be provided for Special Needs visitors. Wright said she can tell the special needs children really love the fair.
Judging for both horticulture and 4-H livestock will be Sept. 4. Rabbit Judging will be Sept. 5. On Sept. 6, children age 8 and under will get to try their hand at showing off animals. Some of the 4-H members with gentle animals will help children show their animals. All participants will get a rosette.
The 4-H pullet chain auction will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Wright said the 4-H students each get 20 birds and must bring three back for the fair to be judged and part of the auction. The 4-H premium sale and auction follows that.
There will be awards and a banquet for all junior exhibitors.
Mutton Bustin will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 6 and 7. The fair will have bull riding at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and the rodeo Sept. 6 and 7.
Wright said a limited number of booths are available for the fair to sell items or display organizations.
For more information and the fair book, visit www.salinecountyfairgrounds.com or follow the Saline County Fairgrounds on Facebook.