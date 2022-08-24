This year the Saline County Fair Parade is “Moovin & Groovin” starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at C.W. Lewis Stadium.
Latest News
- Benton man arrested after allegedly posting explicit photos on social media
- Showing support: Several officers greet Bryant student on first day of school
- Council bans wake enhancement devices on Lake Norrell
- Fair Parade to be 'Moovin & Groovin'
- Beavers to kick off season in Crossett
- Benton edges Greenbrier on road
- Lane with another career-low, Panthers dominate
- Bryant Board approves personnel items
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
- Benton man arrested after allegedly posting explicit photos on social media
- One case of monkeypox reported in Saline County
- Benton officers investigating call of shots fired at local park
- Bryant Board approves personnel items
- Bauxite to compete despite key losses
- Council agrees to alcohol ordinance with amendment
- Fair Parade to be 'Moovin & Groovin'
- LRC bests Benton in benefit
- Benton edges Greenbrier on road