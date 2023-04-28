elon

Twitter CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves carrying his child after speaking at the POSSIBLE marketing conference on April 18 in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

If someone claiming to be Elon Musk, the second-wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $191 billion, sends a Facebook friend request to your profile, don’t be surprised to learn it’s a scam.