Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30

The family of Daniel Barajas, who was struck by vehicles on I-30 in 2022, has filed suit against several Saline County officials.

 Special to The Saline Courier

A lawsuit was filed under the Civil Rights Act in a New Mexico federal court on Thursday which named several Saline County officials as defendants in a 2022 death.