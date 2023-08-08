Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30

A lawsuit was filed under the Civil Rights Act in a New Mexico federal court on Thursday which named several Saline County officials as defendants in a 2022 death.
The family of Daniel Barajas filed the lawsuit. Barajas was killed after being struck by three vehicles while walking near Interstate 30 in Saline County. He was 38 years old.
Before being struck and killed, Barajas was confronted by law enforcement officers while he was sleeping in his car. The lawsuit claims that Sheriff Rodney Wright, seven sheriff’s department officers ranking from deputy to captain, county coroner Kevin Cleghorn and deputy coroner R. Allyn West are responsible for the death of Barajas and for violating his civil rights.
A press release from theLeague of United American Citizens states his siblings, Xexillia and Raquel, have sought answers for 18 months.
“It has come to light that law enforcement officers encountered Daniel sleeping in his car along an on-ramp just minutes before his tragic death. Despite suspecting him of hallucinating and drugs, a subsequent K9 search of his vehicle revealed nothing incriminating. Nevertheless, the officers ordered Daniel not to drive due to his alleged mental condition but abandoned him on the interstate. Astonishingly, Daniel’s keys, phone, wallet, and a money box he carried were never found. Eleven minutes later, he was fatally struck by two cars and an 18-wheeler. No body cam video or incident scene photos have been released, and significant evidence from the coroner’s report has mysteriously gone missing,” the release states.
Despite police reports alleging Barajas was unable to drive to his mental state, the court documents state that the results of medical evaluations contradict the roadside observations from the officers. The EMT’s found Daniel to be coherent of and aware of his surroundings and the ongoing situation.
While the examination took place within the ambulance at approximately 5:34 am, deputies assigned to the case conducted a thorough search of Daniel’s SUV. The search yielded no evidence of drugs, weapons, or contraband.
Court documents state that Barajas himself communicated to the EMTs that he felt “nothing wrong with him.” He acknowledged previous experiences with hallucinations when consuming alcohol but clarified that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The statement from LULAC alleges that no video footage from body cameras from the scene has been made public and that additional information from the coroner’s report is missing.
“Adding to the distress, law enforcement officers from states located miles away immediately contacted Barajas’ family at their residences after his death, questioning them about alleged drug-related activities. Once more, these inquiries failed to uncover any evidence of illicit involvement. Such actions raise significant doubts regarding the fairness and objectivity of the investigation into Daniel Barajas’ demise,” the statement alleges.
According to court documents, Barajas was supposed to be driving to Dallas on Interstate 30 to visit his sisters that morning, both of whom had recently given birth. However, police documents state that Barajas’ was headed in the opposite direction. Deputies approached the sleeping Barajas in his car, and the lawsuit documents allege that five deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office collaborated on incident reports after learning of Barajas’ passing and had an “extended opportunity to communicate while preparing said reports.”
The police report states that two deputies approached Barajas’ white Nissan Xterra at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 15 of 2022. The vehicle was parked in the middle of the I-30 eastbound entrance ramp at the 106-mile marker.
“If accurate and truthful, that would mean not only that Daniel’s SUV was obstructing access to I-30 eastbound but also that it was facing away from his destination,” the court documents state.
The plaintiff in the suit is Barajas’ mother, Maria Elana Barajas. The suit is seeking damages, attorney fees and any other relief the court finds suitable.
Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC, said in a statement that “LULAC is here to issue a warning loud and clear, watch out if you are an officer stopping, searching, arresting, or harming a Latino on an interstate freeway. We demand that existing statutes be used to investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent of federal civil rights laws! This is a promise.”
Capt. Joseph Shamlin, spokesman for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, said an e-mail on Monday that the department could not comment on the situation since the case is ongoing.