In light of Friday’s announcement by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that he was issuing a model ordinance cities can use to require its residents to wear masks, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer has issued a statement that he will not be enacting such legislation for the city.
“I know everyone is wondering if Benton will issue an ordinance making it mandatory to wear a mask within the city limits of Benton,” Farmer said. “It is not my intention to pass an ordinance requiring a mask at this time.”
Farmer went on to share some facts regarding COVID-19 in Saline County, as of July 5, including the following:
• 0.00294 percent of the county population is positive right now with
COVID-19.
• 0.00099 percent of the county population is active right now with
COVID-19.
• 0.6572 percent of the active cases of Saline county have recovered.
• 0.07798 percent of the county has tested negative at this time.
“Even though we are not going to legally require wearing a mask, I personally believe that everyone that steps foot in public should be wearing a mask,” Farmer said. “Wearing a mask not only protects yourself, but it also protects the people that cross your path. I know it’s not comfortable or fun to wear one. Nothing about this pandemic is convenient for anyone. If we’re going to get past this the best we can, we need to wear our mask.”
Farmer added that he will continue to monitor county numbers and encourages residents to stay vigilant and adhere to the following:
• Wear a mask while out in public.
• Respect everyone by keeping a 6-foot distance between you.
• Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.
• Don’t touch your face.
• Respect everyone by following the rules and doing the right thing for all.