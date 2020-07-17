The mayors of Benton and Bryant responded to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement of a statewide mask mandate shortly after the leader's daily briefing Thursday.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott does not believe it will have a negative economic impact on the city. He hopes people choose to follow it.
"I don't have a problem wearing a mask," he said, adding he has already been wearing a mask to protect the businesses and employees he interacts with.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer said he already wears a mask also.
"I think it is a step to keep us from shutting down," Farmer said.
He added that he wears a mask because he understands how sick COVID-19 can make people and he wants to do his part to protect others. He believes that is the message Hutchinson has been trying to get out.
Farmer feels this mandate is just reinforcing what many large businesses — such as Walmart, Kohls, Kroger and Best Buy — have already done requiring masks in their stores.
Walmart announced Wednesday that it would be requiring masks for entry to all its stores starting Monday. Sam's Club is also included in the decision.
Scott does not think the mandate will add any strain on the Bryant Police Department. He said the police already have a presence at Walmart and other stores could already ask police to trespass those who were not wearing them.
Farmer does believe it will add to the police work load because officers will have to take part in educating the public about the mandate.
A first-time offense is a warning. He thinks not everyone follows the news or watches the daily briefings so they may be unaware the mandate even exists. Police will have to let people know.
Scott said Bryant did not pass the state's original model mask ordinance because he believed businesses could already get assistance from law enforcement if someone refused to wear a mask in their store.
Farmer said Benton did not pass it out of concern for the burden on police.
The mandate goes into affect Monday and will remain active until the emergency expires.