Bryant City Attorney Josh Farmer won the circuit court judge position being vacated by the retirement of longtime Judge Gary Arnold during the nonpartisan election on Tuesday.
Farmer won the seat against Bobby Digby.
Farmer took 68.61 percent of the vote to be elected. Digby had 31.39 percent of the ballots.
"I am truly honored to win the election, and I'm excited about the opportunity to serve Saline County as one of its circuit judges," Farmer said.
Farmer received his bachelor's degree from Ouachita Baptist University. He earned his Master of Business Administration at Henderson State University and his law degree at the University of Arkansas Little Rock Law School.
Farmer won his first race for city attorney in 2014 and was re-elected to the position in 2018.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott said the city is in discussions on how to fill Farmer's position when he takes over as judge in January 2021. He has already met with and plans to meet again with with Division 2 District Judge Stephanie Casady to discuss the options.
He believes the council will interview those interested and appoint a replacement. He also feels that holding a special election would spend too much of the tax payers' money.
Even though he will be losing his city attorney, Scott is excited for Farmer. He has been a supporter of Farmer through the process.
"He has done a great job for the city, and he will do a great job as a judge," Scott said.
Farmer and his wife, Sarah, have two children. His father is Benton Mayor Tom Farmer.
"I'll try my hardest to be a good steward of every vote cast for me," Farmer said. "Judge Arnold has been a tremendous judge in the second division, and I hope to continue his legacy of success for years to come. I'm just so excited for the future of Saline County."