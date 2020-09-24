The City of Benton Farmers Market is accepting vendor applications for the remainder of the 2020 market season.
The market is overseen by the Benton Parks and Recreation Department with the mission to provide access to local, sustainable and healthy foods in order to serve the people of central Arkansas while also working to enhance the quality of life in the Benton area. It also provides a place for community activity which fosters social gathering and interaction.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has still been in operation, but with a number of modifications to help vendors and patrons operate safely.
Visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering or mask and to frequently sanitize their hands upon arrival and as they move throughout the market.
Social distancing protocols will be required with patrons remaining 6 feet apart. Patrons are to refrain from hugging one another or greeting with handshakes.
To become a vendor, applications are available at https://forms.gle/UoEN36U5TMrPWPWz6. For more information, call 501-776-5970.