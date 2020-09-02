Winter is coming to Benton earlier than ever before when “Frozen II” makes way to Riverside Park for the next drive-in movie event.
The city is partnering with Everett Chevrolet and the Arkansas Foodbank for the event.
“We’re teaming up with the foodbank of Arkansas with a drive-in movie to try and collect food,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. “Please bring a can of food when you come to the movie.”
The movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, and will also serve as an event to help those who are struggling financially who cannot provide food for their families.
“The Arkansas Foodbank needs your help now more than ever,” the city said. “Representatives for the foodbank will be at the movie, so please bring a canned food item or monetary donation and help feed the hungry in your community.”
“Frozen II” is the blockbuster sequel to the 2013 massive hit movie “Frozen.” Continuing the story of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, the group sets out on a journey beyond their home of the kingdom of Arendell to find the origin of Elsa’s magic and save the kingdom.
The PG-rated film stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.
Admission to the event is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Food trucks, including Tacos Godoy and Kona-Ice will be at the event. The Wells Fun Company will also be on site.
“So, come early, get a good parking spot and grab a bite to eat,” the city said.
Audio for the movie will play on an FM radio transmitter with the station to be determined.