With a line of cars stretching nearly a mile, the Humane Society of Saline County distributed hundreds of bags of dog and cat food of all varieties Wednesday to those needing help feeding their four-legged family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure that people are able to to keep their pets,” said HSSC Director Ann Sanders. “A lot of people have lost their jobs and don’t even have enough to pay their rent and utilities and we are worried that they would need additional help for their pets.”
Well before the 12:30 p.m. start time, cars began to line up along the highway with people hoping to receive help. Hundreds of cars passed through the line in order to receive the donated pet food.
“This was made possible through grants we got through GreaterGood.org,” Sanders said. “We were able to get two 18-wheelers full of food. The county judge (Jeff Arey) sent the road crew over here with a forklift and loaded everything for us so we could make this food available to everybody right now."
Sanders said the HSSC was immensely grateful for the grant from GreaterGood.org who partnered with Chewy.com for the project.
According to GreaterGood.org, the group is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is “devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets and the planet. In addition to creating and operating a suite of Signature Programs, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and product grants to charity partners and programs worldwide that work toward our mission.”
Locally, Sanders also praised Arey. Justice of the Peace Tammy Schmidt, the Saline County Road Department, Amanda Sanders, Brad Wallace, the Arkansas Department of Corrections Benton Unit and numerous other shelter volunteers for making the project happen.
The HSSC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is run 100 percent on donations. Those wishing to donate to the HSSC can contact them at 501-557-5518 for more information.