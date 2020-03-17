Fidelity Communications, today, announced that it will be opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.
Fidelity’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Fidelity local office parking lot, located at 19863 Interstate 30 in Benton.
Additionally, Fidelity announced that as of March 13, it is offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus, so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Customers can call 800-392-8070 for more information.