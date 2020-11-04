According to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, the following statewide and Saline County races have been decided with 100 percent of areas reporting:
U.S. Senate
R- Tom Cotton 776,279 votes (66.57 %)
D- Ricky Harrington Jr. 389,840 votes (33.43%)
U.S. Congress District 02
R- French Hill 175,333 votes (55.07%)
D- Joyce Elliott 143,052 votes (44.93%)
State Senate District 13
R- Alan Clark 26,002 votes (75.27%)
D- Brandon Overly 8,543 votes (24.73%)
State Representative District 22
R- Richard McGrew 12,361 votes (74.96%)
LIB- Judy Bowers 4,129 votes (25.04%)
State Representative District 31
R- Keith Brooks 13,539 votes (69.69%)
D- Mazhil Rajendran 5,889 votes (30.31%)
Justice of the Peace District 2
R- Everett Hatcher 1,894 votes (56%)
D- Rodney Goshien 1,493 votes (44%)
Justice of the Peace District 4
R- Barbara Howell 4,550 votes (80%)
D- April Reisma 1,133 votes (20%)
Justice of the Peace District 7
R- Josh Curtis 2,978 votes (71%)
D- Patricia Edwards 1,240 votes (29%)
Justice of the Peace District 8
R- Edward Albares 3,835 votes (79%)
D- ShaNell Beaugard 1,048 votes (21%)
Justice of the Peace District 9
R- David Gibson 1,957 votes (68%)
D- Fanny Neely 918 votes (32%)
Justice of the Peace District 13
R- Keith Keck 5,285 votes (80%)
D- Melinda Lou Williams 1,343 votes (20%)
Bauxite Council Position 2
John M. Simpson 123 votes (50%)
David Nugent 122 (50%)
Benton Council Ward 3, Position 2
Jeff Morrow 2,653 votes (81%)
Arteja Stamps 602 votes (19%)
Benton Council Ward 4, Position 2
Shane Knight 1,422 votes (55%)
Lindsay Jordan 1,159 votes (45%)
Bryant Council Ward 2, Position 2
Star Henson 1,658 votes (59%)
Denecia Ramsey 1,115 votes (41%)
Haskell Treasurer/Recorder
Jennifer Hill 799 votes (59%)
Tara Tidwell 555 votes (41%)
ISSUE 1
FOR - 644,647 votes (55%)
AGAINST - 521,335 votes (45%)
ISSUE 2
FOR - 632,874 votes (55%)
AGAINST - 510,556 (45%)
ISSUE 3
AGAINST - 623,760 votes (56%)
FOR - 491,905 votes (44%)