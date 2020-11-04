VOTE

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, the following statewide and Saline County races have been decided with 100 percent of areas reporting:

 

U.S. Senate

 

R- Tom Cotton 776,279 votes (66.57 %)

D- Ricky Harrington Jr. 389,840 votes (33.43%)

 

U.S. Congress District 02

 

R- French Hill 175,333 votes (55.07%)

D- Joyce Elliott 143,052 votes (44.93%)

 

State Senate District 13

 

R- Alan Clark 26,002 votes (75.27%)

D- Brandon Overly 8,543 votes (24.73%)

 

State Representative District 22

 

R- Richard McGrew 12,361 votes (74.96%)

LIB- Judy Bowers 4,129 votes (25.04%)

 

State Representative District 31

 

R- Keith Brooks 13,539 votes (69.69%)

D- Mazhil Rajendran 5,889 votes (30.31%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 2

 

R- Everett Hatcher 1,894 votes (56%)

D- Rodney Goshien 1,493 votes (44%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 4

 

R- Barbara Howell 4,550 votes (80%)

D- April Reisma 1,133 votes (20%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 7

 

R- Josh Curtis 2,978 votes (71%)

D- Patricia Edwards 1,240 votes (29%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 8

 

R- Edward Albares 3,835 votes (79%)

D- ShaNell Beaugard 1,048 votes (21%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 9

 

R- David Gibson 1,957 votes (68%)

D- Fanny Neely 918 votes (32%)

 

Justice of the Peace District 13

 

R- Keith Keck 5,285 votes (80%)

D- Melinda Lou Williams 1,343 votes (20%)

 

Bauxite Council Position 2

 

John M. Simpson 123 votes (50%)

David Nugent 122 (50%)

 

Benton Council Ward 3, Position 2

 

Jeff Morrow 2,653 votes (81%)

Arteja Stamps 602 votes (19%)

 

Benton Council Ward 4, Position 2

 

Shane Knight 1,422 votes (55%)

Lindsay Jordan 1,159 votes (45%)

 

Bryant Council Ward 2, Position 2

 

Star Henson 1,658 votes (59%)

Denecia Ramsey 1,115 votes (41%)

 

Haskell Treasurer/Recorder

 

Jennifer Hill 799 votes (59%)

Tara Tidwell 555 votes (41%)

 

ISSUE 1

 

FOR - 644,647 votes (55%)

AGAINST - 521,335 votes (45%)

 

ISSUE 2

 

FOR - 632,874 votes (55%)

AGAINST - 510,556 (45%)

 

ISSUE 3

 

AGAINST - 623,760 votes (56%)

FOR - 491,905 votes (44%)

Tags

Recommended for you