TOTAL VOTES     %        Early         Ele Day       Absentee

 PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) .  .  .  .  .         42  100.00
 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .     73,593
 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .     23,290                11,370        11,742           178
 BALLOTS CAST - Republican .  .  .  .  .     14,601   62.69         7,304         7,197           100
 BALLOTS CAST - Democratic .  .  .  .  .      8,413   36.12         3,919         4,423            71
 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN.  .  .  .  .        276    1.19           147           122             7
 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL  .  .  .  .  .  .              31.65

                          ********** (Republican) **********

U.S. PRESIDENT
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bill Weld  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        296    2.05           165           128             3
 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.  .  .  .  .        107     .74            57            50             0
 Donald J. Trump  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     14,040   97.21         6,999         6,945            96
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        158                    83            74             1

STATE SENATE District 13
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Senator Alan Clark  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,891   78.50           853         1,024            14
 Jeff Crow  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        518   21.50           245           273             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         52                    18            33             1

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Jack Wells .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        502   35.23           278           208            16
 Richard Alvin Midkiff  .  .  .  .  .  .        114    8.00            57            57             0
 Richard McGrew.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        809   56.77           460           332            17
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         45                    17            27             1

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Marietta McClure .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,196   39.25           617           571             8
 Tony Furman.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,851   60.75           998           839            14
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         49                    20            29             0

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31
(VOTE FOR)  1
 RJ Hawk .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,194   51.00           514           679             1
 Keith Brooks  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,147   49.00           514           627             6
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         59                    17            42             0

                          ********** (Democratic) **********

U.S. PRESIDENT
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bernie Sanders.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,816   21.70           707         1,103             6
 Steve Bullock .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          2     .02             1             1             0
 Joe Sestak .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         10     .12             6             4             0
 Michael R. Bloomberg.  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,531   18.30           925           594            12
 Mosie Boyd .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6     .07             5             1             0
 Cory Booker.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         14     .17             6             8             0
 Pete Buttigieg.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        399    4.77           383            12             4
 Amy Klobuchar .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        385    4.60           347            31             7
 Michael Bennet.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          9     .11             5             4             0
 Elizabeth Warren .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        834    9.97           357           464            13
 Joseph R. Biden  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      3,122   37.31         1,039         2,059            24
 John K. Delaney  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          8     .10             6             2             0
 Kamala Harris .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         45     .54            17            27             1
 Marianne Williamson .  .  .  .  .  .  .         17     .20             8             9             0
 Andrew Yang.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         22     .26             8            14             0
 Julian Castro .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         13     .16             1            12             0
 Tom Steyer .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         96    1.15            65            30             1
 Tulsi Gabbard .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         39     .47            13            25             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1                     0             0             1
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         44                    20            23             1

                          ********** (NONPARTISAN) **********

STATE SUPREME COURT
Associate Justice, Pos.4
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Morgan "Chip" Welch .  .  .  .  .  .  .     10,591   47.11         5,333         5,173            85
 Barbara Womack Webb .  .  .  .  .  .  .     11,890   52.89         5,658         6,154            78
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        809                   379           415            15

CIRCUIT JUDGE
Dist. 22, Div. 2
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Bobby Digby.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      6,976   31.39         3,489         3,439            48
 Josh Farmer.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     15,247   68.61         7,405         7,734           108
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,067                   476           569            22

CIRCUIT JUDGE
Dist. 22, Div. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Brent Houston .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     11,414   51.67         5,730         5,588            96
 Josh Newton.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     10,675   48.33         5,106         5,509            60
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,201                   534           645            22

STATE DISTRICT COURT
Dist. 32, Div. 1
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Clay Ford  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     11,375   52.22         5,732         5,567            76
 Brent Standridge .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     10,409   47.78         4,974         5,360            75
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,506                   664           815            27

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Glen Rose School District No. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Audrey Spence-Raper .  .  .  .  .  .  .        124   27.43            23           101             0
 Michael Wingfield.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        200   44.25            60           140             0
 Daniel Jones  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         73   16.15            23            50             0
 Wade Stafford .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         55   12.17            18            37             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         19                     2            16             1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Sheridan School District No. 37
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Jan Caldwell  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        824   54.50           337           483             4
 James "Gart" Pitts  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        688   45.50           344           343             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        101                    50            49             2

STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22
(VOTE FOR)  1
 Judy Bowers.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        652   30.73           339           295            18
 Richard McGrew.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,470   69.27           820           627            23
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        122                    61            57             4

38.6 Total Mills School Tax
Bauxite School District No. 14
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        514   50.84           227           286             1
 AGAINST Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        497   49.16           197           298             2
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          5                     2             3             0

40.8 Mill School Tax Bryant School District No. 25
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      4,390   46.27         1,989         2,360            41
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      5,097   53.73         2,172         2,899            26
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        100                    39            60             1

34.8 Mill School Tax
Fountain Lake School District No. 18
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,517   53.32           884           601            32
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,328   46.68           817           497            14
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         36                    23            12             1

38.2 Mill School Tax Glen Rose School District No. 3
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        263   56.32            71           192             0
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        204   43.68            54           149             1
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          4                     1             3             0

38.7 Mill School Tax Jessieville School District  No. 17
(VOTE FOR)  1
 For Tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         20   55.56            12             8             0
 Against Tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         16   44.44            10             6             0
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0

36.0 Mill School Tax Sheridan School District No. 37
(VOTE FOR)  1
 FOR tax .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        764   47.99           357           403             4
 AGAINST tax.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        828   52.01           367           458             3
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         21                     7            14             0

