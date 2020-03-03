TOTAL VOTES % Early Ele Day Absentee PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 42) . . . . . 42 100.00 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 73,593 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 23,290 11,370 11,742 178 BALLOTS CAST - Republican . . . . . 14,601 62.69 7,304 7,197 100 BALLOTS CAST - Democratic . . . . . 8,413 36.12 3,919 4,423 71 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN. . . . . 276 1.19 147 122 7 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 31.65 ********** (Republican) ********** U.S. PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Bill Weld . . . . . . . . . . 296 2.05 165 128 3 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente. . . . . 107 .74 57 50 0 Donald J. Trump . . . . . . . . 14,040 97.21 6,999 6,945 96 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 158 83 74 1 STATE SENATE District 13 (VOTE FOR) 1 Senator Alan Clark . . . . . . . 1,891 78.50 853 1,024 14 Jeff Crow . . . . . . . . . . 518 21.50 245 273 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 52 18 33 1 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22 (VOTE FOR) 1 Jack Wells . . . . . . . . . . 502 35.23 278 208 16 Richard Alvin Midkiff . . . . . . 114 8.00 57 57 0 Richard McGrew. . . . . . . . . 809 56.77 460 332 17 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 45 17 27 1 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 28 (VOTE FOR) 1 Marietta McClure . . . . . . . . 1,196 39.25 617 571 8 Tony Furman. . . . . . . . . . 1,851 60.75 998 839 14 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 49 20 29 0 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 31 (VOTE FOR) 1 RJ Hawk . . . . . . . . . . . 1,194 51.00 514 679 1 Keith Brooks . . . . . . . . . 1,147 49.00 514 627 6 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 59 17 42 0 ********** (Democratic) ********** U.S. PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Bernie Sanders. . . . . . . . . 1,816 21.70 707 1,103 6 Steve Bullock . . . . . . . . . 2 .02 1 1 0 Joe Sestak . . . . . . . . . . 10 .12 6 4 0 Michael R. Bloomberg. . . . . . . 1,531 18.30 925 594 12 Mosie Boyd . . . . . . . . . . 6 .07 5 1 0 Cory Booker. . . . . . . . . . 14 .17 6 8 0 Pete Buttigieg. . . . . . . . . 399 4.77 383 12 4 Amy Klobuchar . . . . . . . . . 385 4.60 347 31 7 Michael Bennet. . . . . . . . . 9 .11 5 4 0 Elizabeth Warren . . . . . . . . 834 9.97 357 464 13 Joseph R. Biden . . . . . . . . 3,122 37.31 1,039 2,059 24 John K. Delaney . . . . . . . . 8 .10 6 2 0 Kamala Harris . . . . . . . . . 45 .54 17 27 1 Marianne Williamson . . . . . . . 17 .20 8 9 0 Andrew Yang. . . . . . . . . . 22 .26 8 14 0 Julian Castro . . . . . . . . . 13 .16 1 12 0 Tom Steyer . . . . . . . . . . 96 1.15 65 30 1 Tulsi Gabbard . . . . . . . . . 39 .47 13 25 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 0 0 1 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 44 20 23 1 ********** (NONPARTISAN) ********** STATE SUPREME COURT Associate Justice, Pos.4 (VOTE FOR) 1 Morgan "Chip" Welch . . . . . . . 10,591 47.11 5,333 5,173 85 Barbara Womack Webb . . . . . . . 11,890 52.89 5,658 6,154 78 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 809 379 415 15 CIRCUIT JUDGE Dist. 22, Div. 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 Bobby Digby. . . . . . . . . . 6,976 31.39 3,489 3,439 48 Josh Farmer. . . . . . . . . . 15,247 68.61 7,405 7,734 108 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,067 476 569 22 CIRCUIT JUDGE Dist. 22, Div. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 Brent Houston . . . . . . . . . 11,414 51.67 5,730 5,588 96 Josh Newton. . . . . . . . . . 10,675 48.33 5,106 5,509 60 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,201 534 645 22 STATE DISTRICT COURT Dist. 32, Div. 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 Clay Ford . . . . . . . . . . 11,375 52.22 5,732 5,567 76 Brent Standridge . . . . . . . . 10,409 47.78 4,974 5,360 75 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 1,506 664 815 27 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Glen Rose School District No. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 Audrey Spence-Raper . . . . . . . 124 27.43 23 101 0 Michael Wingfield. . . . . . . . 200 44.25 60 140 0 Daniel Jones . . . . . . . . . 73 16.15 23 50 0 Wade Stafford . . . . . . . . . 55 12.17 18 37 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 19 2 16 1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Sheridan School District No. 37 (VOTE FOR) 1 Jan Caldwell . . . . . . . . . 824 54.50 337 483 4 James "Gart" Pitts . . . . . . . 688 45.50 344 343 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 101 50 49 2 STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 22 (VOTE FOR) 1 Judy Bowers. . . . . . . . . . 652 30.73 339 295 18 Richard McGrew. . . . . . . . . 1,470 69.27 820 627 23 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 122 61 57 4 38.6 Total Mills School Tax Bauxite School District No. 14 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 514 50.84 227 286 1 AGAINST Tax. . . . . . . . . . 497 49.16 197 298 2 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 5 2 3 0 40.8 Mill School Tax Bryant School District No. 25 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 4,390 46.27 1,989 2,360 41 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 5,097 53.73 2,172 2,899 26 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 100 39 60 1 34.8 Mill School Tax Fountain Lake School District No. 18 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 1,517 53.32 884 601 32 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 1,328 46.68 817 497 14 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 36 23 12 1 38.2 Mill School Tax Glen Rose School District No. 3 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 263 56.32 71 192 0 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 204 43.68 54 149 1 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 1 3 0 38.7 Mill School Tax Jessieville School District No. 17 (VOTE FOR) 1 For Tax . . . . . . . . . . . 20 55.56 12 8 0 Against Tax. . . . . . . . . . 16 44.44 10 6 0 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 36.0 Mill School Tax Sheridan School District No. 37 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR tax . . . . . . . . . . . 764 47.99 357 403 4 AGAINST tax. . . . . . . . . . 828 52.01 367 458 3 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 21 7 14 0
FINAL RESULTS: Voting totals for Saline County Primary/Judicial election
