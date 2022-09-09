Downtown Benton’s award-winning Third Thursday festival has seen another successful year as a monthly street festival for the community. Other than July’s Third Thursday being canceled due to heat levels, it’s been a great year for the event.
Final Third Thursday of 2022 set for next week
Destin Davis
