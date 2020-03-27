The initiative announced during the Thursday news conference by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is meant to address the burden caused by COVID-19.
"The plan I will outline will have effect during this public emergency but will have lasting benefit and lasting changes in our healthcare industry," he said.
Hutchinson said healthcare providers are having to change the way they deliver medicine from how they delivered it even two weeks ago.
He outlined five proposals for financial support.
The first will be capital improvement payments to certain hospitals, independent physicians, rural health clinics and behavioral health agencies for environmental modifications. He gave the examples of drive-through test sites and building new isolation areas.
"Things that are needed during this particular time of emergency," he said.
The second item proposed is financial support for workforce safety and training for providers for when they need to do face-to-face care.
The third item is the expansion of telemedicine and non-emergency transportation to keep patients connected to their medical care.
"Telemedicine and transportation are key to expanding access to medical care," he said.
The fourth item is additional payments to support nurses. He plans to pay nurses and non-physician direct care givers an additional $1,000 per month. Those who are working with COVID-19 patients will get an additional $2,000 a month.
"We are going to need these healthcare workers," Hutchinson said. "We want to make sure that they are incentivized to be their in addition to their public mindedness."
The final proposal was a payment for nursing facilities that care for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 patients, such as temporary housing for the homeless.
Hutchinson called those proposals the five high points. He said there are additional items, including for the uninsured and funds to help foster parents.
"I believe all these measures are justified and needed during this time," he said.
The total cost is projected to be $116 million. Hutchinson expects the federal government to cover all but $25 million of the cost.
The proposal was created by Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie and Dennis Smith, senior advisor for Medicaid and Healthcare Reform.
In order to implement this plan, Hutchinson said the state will need a waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"The focus we tried to take in this set of proposals aims that part of the healthcare industry in our state that is really at this time at the front lines and also really struggling," Gillespie said, adding they are having to make changes to the way work.
She feels many of these initiatives will have long term benefits, including the investments around telemedicine.
She clarified on the foster care portion that the parents are doing an amazing job but are now faced with additional burdens such as school and day care closings. It will provide them an additional $500 per month.
Hutchinson said the state is focused on tracking hospitalizations. Secretary of the Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith said they have changed how they track hospitalizations which is why the number has jumped to 41 in the state as of the news conference. He added tracking that number is very important to planning so the state knows how many beds are available.
Smith is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. The plasma can be used to treat those with the illness because those who have recovered have the anti-bodies in their blood.
Hutchinson also reported the state is up to three deaths from COVID-19.
Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said the state has made a large purchase of personal protective equipment. It ordered 3 million N-95 masks, 4 million surgical masks, 4 million disposable gowns, 2.1 million face shields and 7 million gloves. The PPE is expected to begin arriving this weekend. The state will distribute it to healthcare providers.
As of press time (10 a.m.), the Arkansas Department of Health reports there are now 351 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with three deaths and 19 recoveries.
The U.S. moved into the lead for most positive cases in the world Thursday and currently has 86,012 positive cases with 1,301 deaths and 753 recoveries.
Visit www.salinecourier.com for updated information throughout the day.