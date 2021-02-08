Meet Sally, a precious pup who has her pose game on point. With her beautiful dark muzzle, this friendly gal is ready to steal your heart along with the spotlight in your photos.
Sally is just one of the many adoptable dogs at the Benton Animal Shelter ready to find their “furever” homes.
See the Feb. 7 edition of The Saline Courier for a full-color page of dogs looking to find their sweethearts this Valentine's Day.
To meet any one of the dogs featured in Sunday's paper or one of the many other dogs and cats waiting for a family to call their own, contact Benton Animal Control at 501-776-5972 or check out the department’s Facebook page.