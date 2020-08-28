Multiple fire departments responded to the Cantina Cinco De Mayo restaurant in Benton on Thursday night after receiving reports of a massive blaze.
“The call came in at 8:47 p.m. last night,” said Benton Fire Chief Bill Ford. “We had multiple calls from people passing by who had seen the fire.”
Ford added that people inside the restaurant, which is attached to the OYO Hotel, started to see smoke in the ceiling and made the decision to evacuate. Everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries.
“When the unit arrived there was heavy fire,” Ford said.
The BNPD also received assistance from the Bryant Fire Department and the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
While there were no injuries, a couple of firefighters were treated for dehydration. Ford noted that those firefighters are ok.
“We are investigating it to see what the cause and origin was,” Ford said. “We don’t suspect anything right now. We just need to figure out where it started and how it started.”
In addition to the restaurant, the lobby of the OYO suffered heavy damage.