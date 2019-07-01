Haskell, Benton, Bryant and Lake Norrell all have fireworks shows planned for different days over the week.
Haskell will have the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks show at Arkansas Health Center starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The city of Benton will hold its Independence Day Bash starting at 7 p.m. behind Holland Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday.
Bryant will hold Pops in the Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Park.
The Lake Norrell Area association will have its boat parade at 2 p.m., Dock and Deck judging at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday, all at Lake Norrell.
More details on the events can be found in today's edition of the Saline Courier.