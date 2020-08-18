When the new Farmer's Bank & Trust on Arkansas 5 opens commercial loan officer Kent McCl…
When the remodel on the building on Arkansas 5 is complete, Farmer's Bank & Trust will have its first full service bank in the Benton Bryant area.
The company is excited about the location, which is the former Crush Wine & Sprits.
"We like it because it is between Benton and Bryant," Kent McClure, current commercial loan officer and future market president, said.
He feels the locations gives the bank a great, convenient place to serve both communities. He also likes that it is across the highway from the new Arkansas Heart Hospital Encore and it is in between Alcoa and Reynolds roads.
After a year of looking for just the right spot for the bank, Farmer's decided to approach Crush owner Ed Wright to see if he would sell the building, which he did.
"I don't think we could have found a better spot," Farmer's Chief Operating Officer Joe Pieratt said.
Farmer's plans to use half of the building, just over 6,000-square-feet, for the bank and the other half will be leased out to tenants.
All of Farmer's banking business will be in the new building, including its current loan production, which is in an office across the street from the location.
The building renovation began three months ago and is slated to be complete in November. It will be a complete remodel, including a new facade and drive through.
The location will have an Interactive Teller Machine. During the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, customers can talk to a live teller through the machine. It will also be an ATM 24-hours a day.
While this will be the first in the Benton, Bryant area, there is a Farmer's in Haskell.
McClure said this new one is needed because how fast the area is growing with "a ton of new construction."
CEO Chris Gosnell added the area has excellent school districts.
Gosnell said though the bank is headquartered in Magnolia, it has already has many relationships in the Saline County area.
Pieratt said they focus on relationship banking. They want to build relationships with those who use the bank. The new bank's design will reflect that. Instead of traditional teller lines separating tellers from the customer, there will be desks that provide a more side by side experience. He wants the bank to feel like a welcoming environment.
They also want to build relationships by being active in the community. They try to give back in every community where a Farmer's is located.
"You will see a Farmer's Bank & Trust employee at numerous events in the future," Pieratt said.
The bank's motto is right at the H.E.A.R.T. — honor, excellence, adaptability, respect and teamwork.
The new branch will have technology tables where customers can plug in their mobile devices and Starbucks coffee for them to enjoy.
Once the new bank is fully staffed, they plan to have 12 to 15 employees.
Goswell is the the fifth generation in the family owned bank that has been in Arkansas since 1906.
Due to COVID-19, all Farmer's branches closed for 10 weeks earlier this year. Now the banks are reopened and taking precautions to keep employees and customers safe.
Farmer's is looking forward to getting the new branch open and to serving the people of Benton, Bryant and all of Saline County.
"We are looking forward to serving the community," Pieratt said.